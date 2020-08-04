Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy 4k & Blu-ray Standard Edition Details & Pricing



Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is releasing the Back to the Future Trilogy to Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray on Oct. 20, 2020. The standard editions are now available to pre-order from Amazon along with a Limited Edition 35th Anniversary Gift Set and several retailer exclusives to choose from.

The standard 7-disc 4k Blu-ray boxed set includes 3 Ultra HD Blu-rays, 4 Blu-rays (1 is a bonus disc), and a code to redeem Digital Copies, while the new 4-disc Blu-ray edition includes one bonus disc and Digital Copies.

4k Blu-ray Specs

The new 4k presentations of the Back to the Future films feature Dolby Vision and HDR10+ High Dynamic Range, along with new Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 soundtracks (in English). French and Spanish audio is provided in DTS 5.1. And, subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Blu-ray Specs

On Blu-ray, Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy is presented in 1080p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (in English) as well as French and Spanish audio in DTS Digital Surround 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus Materials

The new Ultimate Trilogy on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray features over 1 hour of new bonus material including The Hollywood Museum Goes Back To The Future, Back To The Future: The Musical Behind The Scenes, An Alternative Future: Lost Audition Tapes, and Could You Survive The Movies? Back To The Future. Previously releases extras are also included on all discs.

Price

Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy on 4k Blu-ray sells for $54.99 on Amazon. Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy on Blu-ray sells for $39.98 on Amazon. And, The Back to the Future 35th Anniversary Gift Set on 4k Blu-ray sells for $69.99 on Amazon. (All include Amazon’s Pre-order Price Guarantee).







