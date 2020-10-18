The original Ghost in the Shell (1995) reviewed on 4k Blu-ray

To celebrate its 25th anniversary this year, Mamoru Oshii’s Ghost in the Shell (1995) was remastered in 4k for release to limited theaters but also to 4k Blu-ray Disc on Sept. 8, 2020. The 4k presentation really shows off the high-quality animation that was produced for the 82-minute feature, and, the imagery has never looked so good at home. Better enjoyed in its native Japanese language, the Dolby Atmos audio upgrade shines in very few moments but is definitely an improvement over DTS-HD 5.1 (although some may prefer the 24-bit Japanese LPCM 2.0 track). If you missed the limited showings, the 4k Blu-ray played on a big 4k/HDR TV is about as close as you can get to the theatrical experience. Read a full review of Ghost in the Shell on Ultra HD Blu-ray.



