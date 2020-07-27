Back to the Future films releasing to 4k Blu-ray 35th Anniversary Trilogy Giftset



Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has put together a Limited Edition Back to the Future Giftset that celebrates the film’s 35th Anniversary.

Back to the Future (1985) was followed by Back to the Future II (1989) and Back to the Future Part III (1990), each movie directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd.

The collectible edition includes all three Back to the Future movies remastered for 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, and provides a code to redeem digital copies. In addition, the giftset includes a mini levitating hover board replica.

Back to the Future 35th Anniversary Trilogy Giftset is expected this fall. The 7-disc edition (1 Bonus Blu-ray Disc included) sells for $69.98 on Amazon. (Remember, Amazon will charge the lowest price upon ship date.)




