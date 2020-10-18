New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases Oct. 20, 2020

Universal Pictures has put together a Limited Edition Back to the Future Giftset that celebrates the film’s 35th Anniversary, but is also available in a standard 7-disc edition on Ultra HD Blu-ray and 4-disc edition on Blu-ray called The Ultimate Trilogy. The collectible edition includes all three Back to the Future movies remastered for 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray along with a code to redeem digital copies. In addition, the giftset includes a mini levitating hover board replica.

The Paramount Presents series has remastered The Haunting from a new 4k film transfer for Blu-ray release. The new presentation also includes a new bonus titled “Filmmaker Focus: Director Jan de Bont (Speed) on The Haunting.” The movie stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, Liam Neeson, and Owen Wilson.

Funimation releases Your Name. from director Makoto Shinkai (Voices of a Distant Star) to Blu-ray and a 4k Blu-ray import from Deltamac (Hong Kong version).

Shout! Factory has several releases including the Studio Ghibli titles Princess Mononoke starring Gillian Anderson and My Neighbor Totoro (starring Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning), as well as Spike Jonze’s Adaptation starring Nicolas Cage, Tilda Swinton, and Meryl Streep.

New on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Oct. 20, 2020

Ultra HD Blu-ray

Blu-ray

Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy

Tremors: Shrieker Island

Pumpkinhead – SteelBook

Princess Mononoke

My Neighbor Totoro

Your Name.

Paramount Presents: The Haunting

The Gunfighter – Criterion Collection

The Hit – Criterion Collection

The Untold Story

Adaptation

Scare Package – Shudder Original

Killdozer

Drifting / White Tiger

Outside the Law

Fear No Evil / Ritual of Evil – Double Feature

Alone

Sunrise at Campobello – Warner Archive

The Owners

The Captains Collection

Cut Throat City

The Ape

Picture Mommy Dead

Digital

Confessional

Linda and the Mockingbirds

A Christmas Miracle

Riverdance Live from Geneva

The Venerable W.

Scare Package

36 Husbands

