New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases Oct. 20, 2020

Universal Pictures has put together a Limited Edition Back to the Future Giftset that celebrates the film’s 35th Anniversary, but is also available in a standard 7-disc edition on Ultra HD Blu-ray and 4-disc edition on Blu-ray called The Ultimate Trilogy. The collectible edition includes all three Back to the Future movies remastered for 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray along with a code to redeem digital copies. In addition, the giftset includes a mini levitating hover board replica.

The Paramount Presents series has remastered The Haunting from a new 4k film transfer for Blu-ray release. The new presentation also includes a new bonus titled “Filmmaker Focus: Director Jan de Bont (Speed) on The Haunting.” The movie stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, Liam Neeson, and Owen Wilson.

Funimation releases Your Name. from director Makoto Shinkai (Voices of a Distant Star) to Blu-ray and a 4k Blu-ray import from Deltamac (Hong Kong version).

Shout! Factory has several releases including the Studio Ghibli titles Princess Mononoke starring Gillian Anderson and My Neighbor Totoro (starring Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning), as well as Spike Jonze’s Adaptation starring Nicolas Cage, Tilda Swinton, and Meryl Streep.

New on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Oct. 20, 2020

Ultra HD Blu-ray

Blu-ray

  • Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy
  • Tremors: Shrieker Island
  • Pumpkinhead – SteelBook
  • Princess Mononoke
  • My Neighbor Totoro
  • Your Name.
  • Paramount Presents: The Haunting
  • The Gunfighter – Criterion Collection
  • The Hit – Criterion Collection
  • The Untold Story
  • Adaptation
  • Scare Package – Shudder Original
  • Killdozer
  • Drifting / White Tiger
  • Outside the Law
  • Fear No Evil / Ritual of Evil – Double Feature
  • Alone
  • Sunrise at Campobello – Warner Archive
  • The Owners
  • The Captains Collection
  • Cut Throat City
  • The Ape
  • Picture Mommy Dead

Digital

  • Confessional
  • Linda and the Mockingbirds
  • A Christmas Miracle
  • Riverdance Live from Geneva
  • The Venerable W.
  • Scare Package
  • 36 Husbands

