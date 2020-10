Comcast Xfinity customers can get a free preview of the AMC+ channel package that includes AMC, IFC, IFC Films Unlimited, Sundance TV, Sundance Now, and Shudder until Oct. 31, 2020.

The free preview will allow non-subscribers to check out shows like The Walking Dead, Mad Men, Soulmates, Riveria, and Discovery of Witches on demand.

AMC+ service costs $8.99 per month after a free 7-day trial.

See a list of Comcast HD channels.