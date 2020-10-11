Our Top 5 Blu-ray Releases This Week & More!

Netflix Original Film El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is releasing on disc for the first time to a Limited Edition SteelBook with Blu-ray and DVD copy from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. Bonus features exclusive to the Blu-ray include audio commentary, deleted and extended scenes, gag reel, and scene studies with Vince Gilligan.
A sci-fi favorite of ours, District 9 from Producer Peter Jackson and Director Neill Blomkamp has been upgraded to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray with HDR10 and Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio. The 2-disc edition from inludes the new bonus “Comic-Con Extravaganza” and previously-released extras.
Just in time for the Halloween season Friday the 13th Collection Deluxe Edition is a 16-disc boxed set including new Blu-ray prints from new 4K negative scans of Friday the 13th (1980) (Theatrical Cut And Unrated Cut), Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981), Friday the 13th Part 3 (1982), and Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984), as well as eight more films from the franchise.
Season 6 of History’s Vikings docks on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 3-disc editions from Warner Bros. that include the first ten episodes from the 2019/2020 season along with several extras and subtitles in English SDH, French, and Spanish.
And, from DC Showcase Animated Shorts comes Batman: Death in the Family on Blu-ray. The interactive movie (on Blu-ray Disc only) allows you to choose different paths and includes four additional shorts: Sgt. Rock, Adam Strange, The Phantom Stranger, and Death.
New on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Oct. 13, 2020
4k Blu-ray
- District 9 (2009)
- District 9 (2009) – Best Buy SteelBook
- Requiem for a Dream (2000)
Blu-ray
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
- Friday the 13th Collection
- Batman: Death in the Family (Amazon)
- Vikings Season 6: Vol. 1
- RWBY Vol. 7 (Amazon)
- Mallrats – Arrow Video
- Warning From Space – Arrow Video
- Space Ghost & Dino Boy: The Complete Series- Warner Archive
- Motel Hell
- Doorman
- Terror in the Aisles
- DeepStar Six (Special Edition) aka Deep Star Six
- Ultraman R/B Series + Movie
- Sergeant York – Warner Archive
- Reversal of Fortune – Warner Archive
- Boruto : Naruto Next Generations – Ohnoki’s Will
- The Pledge
- S.O.S. Titanic (Special Edition)
- Motel Hell
- Deep Star Six (Special Edition)
- Abbot and Costello in Jack And The Beanstalk Special Edition (4k Restoration)
- Claudine – Criterion Collection
See all new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases this week at Amazon.