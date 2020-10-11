Home Blu-ray Disc Our Top 5 Blu-ray Releases This Week & More!
Our Top 5 Blu-ray Releases This Week & More!

By hdreport
new-blu-ray-digital-oct-13-2020-960x600Netflix Original Film El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is releasing on disc for the first time to a Limited Edition SteelBook with Blu-ray and DVD copy from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. Bonus features exclusive to the Blu-ray include audio commentary, deleted and extended scenes, gag reel, and scene studies with Vince Gilligan.

A sci-fi favorite of ours, District 9 from Producer Peter Jackson and Director Neill Blomkamp has been upgraded to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray with HDR10 and Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio. The 2-disc edition from inludes the new bonus “Comic-Con Extravaganza” and previously-released extras.

Just in time for the Halloween season Friday the 13th Collection Deluxe Edition is a 16-disc boxed set including new Blu-ray prints from new 4K negative scans of Friday the 13th (1980) (Theatrical Cut And Unrated Cut), Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981), Friday the 13th Part 3 (1982), and Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984), as well as eight more films from the franchise.

Season 6 of History’s Vikings docks on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 3-disc editions from Warner Bros. that include the first ten episodes from the 2019/2020 season along with several extras and subtitles in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

And, from DC Showcase Animated Shorts comes Batman: Death in the Family on Blu-ray. The interactive movie (on Blu-ray Disc only) allows you to choose different paths and includes four additional shorts: Sgt. Rock, Adam Strange, The Phantom Stranger, and Death.

New on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Oct. 13, 2020

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

  • El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
  • Friday the 13th Collection
  • Batman: Death in the Family (Amazon)
  • Vikings Season 6: Vol. 1
  • RWBY Vol. 7 (Amazon)
  • Mallrats – Arrow Video
  • Warning From Space – Arrow Video
  • Space Ghost & Dino Boy: The Complete Series- Warner Archive
  • Motel Hell
  • Doorman
  • Terror in the Aisles
  • DeepStar Six (Special Edition) aka Deep Star Six
  • Ultraman R/B Series + Movie
  • Sergeant York – Warner Archive
  • Reversal of Fortune – Warner Archive
  • Boruto : Naruto Next Generations – Ohnoki’s Will
  • The Pledge
  • S.O.S. Titanic (Special Edition)
  • Motel Hell
  • Deep Star Six (Special Edition)
  • Abbot and Costello in Jack And The Beanstalk Special Edition (4k Restoration)
  • Claudine – Criterion Collection

HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology.

