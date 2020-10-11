Our Top 5 Blu-ray Releases This Week & More!

Netflix Original Film El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is releasing on disc for the first time to a Limited Edition SteelBook with Blu-ray and DVD copy from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. Bonus features exclusive to the Blu-ray include audio commentary, deleted and extended scenes, gag reel, and scene studies with Vince Gilligan.

A sci-fi favorite of ours, District 9 from Producer Peter Jackson and Director Neill Blomkamp has been upgraded to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray with HDR10 and Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio. The 2-disc edition from inludes the new bonus “Comic-Con Extravaganza” and previously-released extras.

Just in time for the Halloween season Friday the 13th Collection Deluxe Edition is a 16-disc boxed set including new Blu-ray prints from new 4K negative scans of Friday the 13th (1980) (Theatrical Cut And Unrated Cut), Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981), Friday the 13th Part 3 (1982), and Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984), as well as eight more films from the franchise.

Season 6 of History’s Vikings docks on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 3-disc editions from Warner Bros. that include the first ten episodes from the 2019/2020 season along with several extras and subtitles in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

And, from DC Showcase Animated Shorts comes Batman: Death in the Family on Blu-ray. The interactive movie (on Blu-ray Disc only) allows you to choose different paths and includes four additional shorts: Sgt. Rock, Adam Strange, The Phantom Stranger, and Death.

New on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Oct. 13, 2020

