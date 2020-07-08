District 9 landing on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray in October

It’s another 4k Blu-ray to look forward to! Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has upgraded District 9 (2009) for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc with Blu-ray and Digital Copy. The fan-favorite from Producer Peter Jackson and Director Neill Blomkamp arrives on October 13, 2020.

On 4k Blu-ray, District 9 features Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio in English as well as Dolby Digital 5.1 in English, French, and Spanish. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Although the film was shot in 4k, District 9 was mastered in 2k so this presentation on 4k Blu-ray is upscaled video. The movie is presented in 2160p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 for added color depth.

New bonus features include the Comic-Con Extravaganza featurette and original trailers on the 4k Blu-ray. Previously-released materials include deleted scenes, director’s commentary, filmmaker’s log 3-part documentary, and more.

District 9 is available to order from Amazon for $30.99 US. A 4k SteelBook is also expected but not yet listed on Best Buy for US customers.

District 9 joins several other titles headed our way this fall on 4k Blu-ray including new restorations of Beetlejuice (1988), Cinema Paradiso (1988), and Requiem for a Dream (2000) to name a few.

Bonus Features

4k Blu-ray

Comic-Con Extravaganza (NEW)

Original Theatrical Trailers (NEW)

Blu-ray

Hours of Archival Special Features Including: Alien Generation: Visual Effects Conception and Design: Creating the World of District 9 Deleted Scenes Director’s Commentary Innovation: Acting and Improvisation Metamorphosis: The Transformation of Wikus The Alien Agenda: A Filmmaker’s Log – Three-Part Documentary

Joburg from Above: Interactive Map of Satellite and Schematics of the World of District 9



