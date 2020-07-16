Friday the 13th Collection Blu-ray Deluxe Edition Pre-Orders Up

You can now pre-order Friday the 13th Collection Deluxe Edition from Shout! Factory. The 16-disc boxed set releases just in time for Halloween on October 13, 2020, with new 4K negative scans of Friday the 13th (1980) – Theatrical Cut And Unrated Cut, Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981), Friday the 13th Part 3 (1982), and Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984), as well as eight more films from the franchise.
This Deluxe Collection includes all previously released extras along with all-new bonus materials and new audio commentaries with cast and crew. See full details on each title and disc below.
Friday the 13th Collection Deluxe Edition on Blu-ray is priced $139.99. Order from Amazon
Deluxe Edition Features
DISCS ONE & TWO: FRIDAY THE 13TH (1980)
- NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative (Theatrical Cut And Unrated Cut)
- Audio Commentary With Director Sean S. Cunningham, Screenwriter Victor Miller, And More (Unrated Cut)
- Fresh Cuts: New Tales From Friday The 13th
- The Man Behind The Legacy: Sean S. Cunningham
- A Friday The 13th Reunion
- Lost Tales From Camp Blood – Part 1
- Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – NEW To The Set)
- TV Spots (NEW To The Set)
- S. Radio Spots (NEW To The Set)
- K. Radio Spot (NEW To The Set)
- S. Theatrical Trailer
- International Theatrical Trailer (NEW To The Set)
DISC THREE: FRIDAY THE 13TH PART 2 (1981)
- NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative
- Amy Steel Podcast Interview
- Inside Crystal Lake Memories: The Book
- Friday’s Legacy: Horror Conventions
- Lost Tales From Camp Blood – Part 2
- Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – NEW To The Set)
- Radio Spots (NEW To The Set)
- TV Spots (NEW To The Set)
- Theatrical Trailer
DISC FOUR: FRIDAY THE 13TH PART 3 (1982)
- NEW 4K Scan From The Original Film Elements
- In 2D And A NEW 3D Version
- Audio Commentary With Actors Larry Zerner, Paul Kratka, Richard Brooker, And Dana Kimmell
- Fresh Cuts: 3D Terror
- Legacy Of The Mask
- Slasher Films: Going For The Jugular
- Lost Tales From Camp Blood – Part 3
- Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – NEW To The Set)
- TV Spots (NEW To The Set)
- Radio Spots (NEW To The Set)
- Theatrical Trailer
DISC FIVE: FRIDAY THE 13TH: THE FINAL CHAPTER (1984)
- NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative
- Audio Commentary With Director Joe Zito, Screenwriter Barney Cohen, And Editor Joel Goodman
- Audio Commentary With Fans/Filmmakers Adam Green And Joe Lynch
- Lost Tales From Camp Blood – Part 4
- Slashed Scenes With Audio Commentary By Director Joseph Zito
- Jason’s Unlucky Day: 25 Years After Friday The 13th: The Final Chapter
- The Lost Ending
- The Crystal Lake Massacres Revisited Part I
- Jimmy’s Dead Dance Moves
- Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – NEW To The Set)
- TV Spot (NEW To The Set)
- Radio Spots (NEW To The Set)
- Theatrical Trailer
DISC SIX: FRIDAY THE 13TH PART V: A NEW BEGINNING (1985)
- NEW Audio Commentary With Melanie Kinnaman, Deborah Voorhees, And Tiffany Helm
- Audio Commentary With Director/Co-screenwriter Danny Steinmann, Actors John Shepherd And Shavar Ross
- Audio Commentary With Fans/Filmmakers Adam Green And Joe Lynch (NEW To The Set)
- Lost Tales From Camp Blood – Part 5
- The Crystal Lake Massacres Revisited Part II
- New Beginnings: The Making Of Friday The 13th Part V
- Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – NEW To The Set)
- TV Spots (NEW To The Set)
- Theatrical Trailer
DISC SEVEN: FRIDAY THE 13TH PART VI: JASON LIVES (1986)
- NEW Audio Commentary With Thom Mathews, Vinny Gustaferro, Kerry Noonan, Cynthia Kania, And CJ Graham
- Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Tom McLoughlin
- Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Tom McLoughlin, Actor Vincent Guastaferro, And Editor Bruce Green
- Audio Commentary With Fans/Filmmakers Adam Green And Joe Lynch (NEW To The Set)
- Lost Tales From Camp Blood – Part 6
- The Crystal Lake Massacres Revisited Part III
- Jason Lives: The Making Of Friday The 13th: Part VI
- Meeting Mr. Voorhees
- Slashed Scenes
- Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – NEW To The Set)
- TV Spots (New to the Set)
- Theatrical Trailer
DISC EIGHT: FRIDAY THE 13TH PART VII: THE NEW BLOOD (1987)
- Audio Commentary With Director John Carl Buechler And Actor Kane Hodder
- Audio Commentary With Director John Carl Buechler And actors Lar Park Lincoln And Kane Hodder
- Jason’s Destroyer: The Making Of Friday The 13th Part VII
- Mind Over Matter: The Truth About Telekinesis
- Makeover By Maddy: Need A Little Touch-Up Work, My A**
- Slashed Scenes With Introduction
- Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – NEW To The Set)
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spot (NEW To The Set)
DISC NINE: FRIDAY THE 13TH PART VIII: JASON TAKES MANHATTAN (1989)
- Audio Commentary With Director Rob Hedden
- Audio Commentary With Actors Scott Reeves, Jensen Daggett, And Kane Hodder
- New York Has A New Problem: The Making Of Friday The 13th Part VIII – Jason Takes Manhattan
- Slashed Scenes
- Gag Reel
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots (NEW To The Set)
DISCS TEN & ELEVEN: JASON GOES TO HELL: THE FINAL FRIDAY (1993)
- NEW 2K Scan Of The Original Film Elements (Theatrical Version)
- NEW 2K Scan Of The Original Film Elements With HD inserts (Unrated Version)
- NEW Interviews With Sean Cunningham, Noel Cunningham, Adam Marcus, And Kane Hodder
- NEW Audio Commentary With Adam Marcus And Author Peter Bracke
- Audio Commentary With Director Adam Marcus And Screenwriter Dean Lorey
- Additional TV Footage With NEW Optional Audio Commentary With Director Adam Marcus And Author Peter Bracke
- Electronic Press Kit (NEW To The Set)
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots (NEW To The Set)
DISC TWELVE: JASON X (2002)
- NEW Interviews With Sean Cunningham, Noel Cunningham, Kane Hodder, Kristi Angus, And Todd Farmer
- Audio Commentary With Director Jim Isaac, Writer Todd Farmer, And Producer Noel Cunningham
- The Many Lives Of Jason Voorhees – A Documentary On The History Of Jason
- By Any Means Necessary: The Making Of Jason X – Making-Of/Production Documentary
- Electronic Press Kit (NEW To The Set)
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spot (NEW To The Set)
DISC THIRTEEN: FREDDY VS. JASON (2003)
- Audio Commentary With Director Ronny Yu, Actors Robert Englund And Ken Kirzinger
- 21 Deleted/Alternate Scenes, Including The Original Opening And Ending With Optional Commentary By Director Ronny Yu And Executive Producer Douglas Curtis
- Behind-The-Scenes Coverage Of The Film’s Development – Including Screenwriting, Set Design, Makeup, Stunts, And Principal Photography
- Visual Effects Exploration
- My Summer Vacation: A Visit To Camp Hackenslash
- Pre-Fight Press Conference At Bally’s Casino In Las Vegas
- Original Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots
- Music Video: Ill Nino “How Can I Live”
DISC FOURTEEN: FRIDAY THE 13TH (2009)
- Hacking Back/Slashing Forward – Remembering The Groundbreaking Original Movie
- Terror Trivia Track With Picture-In-Picture Comments From The Cast And Crew
- The Rebirth Of Jason Voorhees – A Look At The Making Of
- Additional Slashed Scenes
- The Best 7 Kills
DISC FIFTEEN: BONUS DISC (#1)
- NEW Interview With Composer Harry Manfredini
- NEW Location Featurette On Parts 1 & 2
- The Friday The 13th Chronicles – An 8-Part Featurette
- Secrets Galore Behind The Gore – A 3-Part Featurette
- Crystal Lake Victims Tell All!
- Tales From The Cutting Room Floor
- Friday The 13th Artifacts And Collectibles
- Jason Forever – Q&A With Ari Lehman, Warrington Gillette, C.J. Graham, And Kane Hodder
- And More To Be Announced…
DISC SIXTEEN: BONUS DISC (#2)
- Scream Queens: Horror Heroines Exposed (2014) – Including Interviews With Adrienne King And Melanie Kinnaman (78 minutes)
- Slice And Dice: The Slasher Film Forever (2013) – Including Interviews With Corey Feldman And John Carl Buechler (75 minutes)
- Trailer Reel – All 12 Trailers In A Row
- Friday The 13th (2009) TV Spots
- Friday The 13th (2009) Electronic Press Kit
Bonus features from ShoutFactory.com Exclusive
- Friday The 13th Collection [Deluxe Edition] 16-disc Blu-ray set in a rigid slipcase
- An exclusive, limited edition 36″ x 24″ lithograph featuring new artwork from artist Devon Whitehead (this will ship rolled, in a poster tube)
- An exclusive, limited edition 24″ x 36″ Friday The 13th 40th Anniversary poster featuring new artwork from artist Joel Robinson (this will ship rolled, in a poster tube)