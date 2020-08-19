Vikings: Season 6 – Vol. 1 up for pre-order on Blu-ray & DVD

The sixth season of History’s Vikings is arriving on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on October 13, 2020. The 3-disc edition from Warner Bros. includes the first ten episodes from the 2019/2020 season along with several extras.

“Vikings” is presented in 1080p resolution at 1.78:1 aspect ratio. The English audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, along with French in DTS 5.1 and Spanish in Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The ten episodes include “New Beginnings,” The Prophet Ghosts,” “Gods and Running Dogs,” “All the Prisoners,” “The Key Death and the Serpent,” “The Ice Maiden,” “Valhalla Can Wait,” “Resurrection,” and “The Best Laid Plans.”

“Vikings” Season 6, Volume 1 on Blu-ray is priced $24.99 while the DVD is priced $19.99. Order on Amazon

Created and executive produced by Michael Hirst (The Tudors), Vikings is also executive produced in conjunction with a list of other heavy-hitting producers including Morgan O’Sullivan of TM Productions (The Count of Monte Cristo), Sheila Hockins (The Tudors, The Borgias), John Weber of Take 5 Productions (The Handmaid’s Tale), Sherry Marsh (Pose), Alan Gasmer (Fahrenheit 451), and James Flynn.



