Our Top Blu-ray & Digital Picks for the Week & More!

It’s the first week in October and there are plenty of new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases to get excited about. Let’s start off with the first season of Star Trek: Picard available on both a standard and SteelBook edition from Paramount.
From the producer of Harry Potter, The Secret Garden starring Colin Firth and Julie Walters arrives on Blu-ray in a 2-disc combo from Universal Pictures with DVD and Digital Code.
Season 4 of The Last Kingdom from BBC & Netflix is available on Blu-ray in a 3-disc edition with the exclusive “The Making of Season Four: The Return to Bebbaanburg” bonus featurette.
On 4k Blu-ray, this week you can pick up 300 (2007), Jaws (1975), Shutter Island (2010), and both Interstellar (2014) and Saving Private Ryan (1998) in new 4k SteelBook editions.
And in digital format only, we have the release of Disney’s Mulan — formerly only on Disney+ but now widely available from digital retailers.
See a full list of all new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & Digital releases
New Blu-ray Releases, Oct. 6, 2020
Digital
Ultra HD Blu-ray
- 300 (2007)
- 300 (2007) – Best Buy SteelBook
- Interstellar (2014) – Best Buy SteelBook
- Jaws (1975) – Standard Edition
- Saving Private Ryan (1998) – Best Buy SteelBook
- Shutter Island (2010)
Blu-ray
- Star Trek: Picard – Season One
- The Secret Garden
- The Last Kingdom: Season 4
- Drop Dead Gorgeous – Warner Archive
- Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna
- Star Trek 10-Movie Stardate Collection
- The Tax Collector
- Fairy Tail: Final Season – Part 24
- The Secret of My Success
- Pierrot le fou – The Criterion Collection
- Eli Roth’s History of Horror, Season 1
- Curse of the Undead
- Tales From the Hood 3
- Battlefield Earth
- The Hard Way
- P.J.
- The Deeper You Dig
- Valley Girl
- Snow White – A Tale of Terror
- Yummy
- Save Yourselves!
- They Live Inside Us
- The Pale Door
- The 2nd
- One Piece: Stampede
- The Face at the Window
- Chicago
- The Groundstar Conspiracy
- The World is Full of Secrets
- The Living Dead