Our Top Blu-ray & Digital Picks for the Week & More!

It’s the first week in October and there are plenty of new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases to get excited about. Let’s start off with the first season of Star Trek: Picard available on both a standard and SteelBook edition from Paramount.

From the producer of Harry Potter, The Secret Garden starring Colin Firth and Julie Walters arrives on Blu-ray in a 2-disc combo from Universal Pictures with DVD and Digital Code.

Season 4 of The Last Kingdom from BBC & Netflix is available on Blu-ray in a 3-disc edition with the exclusive “The Making of Season Four: The Return to Bebbaanburg” bonus featurette.

On 4k Blu-ray, this week you can pick up 300 (2007), Jaws (1975), Shutter Island (2010), and both Interstellar (2014) and Saving Private Ryan (1998) in new 4k SteelBook editions.

And in digital format only, we have the release of Disney’s Mulan — formerly only on Disney+ but now widely available from digital retailers.

New Blu-ray Releases, Oct. 6, 2020

Digital

Ultra HD Blu-ray

Blu-ray