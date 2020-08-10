Season 4 of Netflix’s The Last Kingdom releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

Season 4 of The Last Kingdom is releasing to Blu-ray Disc and DVD on October 6, 2020. The series, based on the historical fiction novels by Bernard Cornwell, is distributed by BBC in the UK and by Netflix in the US. The show stars Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred, a Saxon-born nobleman who is raised by Danes in the late 800’s AD.

Episodes of The Last Kingdom on Blu-ray are presented in 1080p at 1.78:1 aspect ratio with English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and subtitles in English SDH.

The 3-disc edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment includes the bonus feature “The Making of Season Four: The Return to Bebbaanburg” — an exclusive to the disc releases on Blu-ray and DVD.

The Last Kingdom: Season Four on Blu-ray is priced $34.99 (List: $44.98) while the DVD is currently priced $39.98. Order on Amazon



