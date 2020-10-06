Mulan (2020) Now Available To Purchase Outside Disney Plus

Disney’s new live action film Mulan is now available to purchase from most digital services after being a Disney+ exclusive for just over a month.

The new movie (that missed a theatrical opening because of the coronavirus pandemic) costs $29.99 in either SD, HD, or 4k UHD format. We suggest choosing 4k when purchasing, not only because it’s the highest quality but also because the 4k version adds Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

We know it’s an expensive title, but if you’re looking for a deal Vudu offers 30% off the first title purchased by new customers.

We should also note that Mulan (2020) is expected to premiere in early December on Disney+, so if you subscribe to the Disney service there may not be a need to purchase the title.

Mulan (2020) is a live action remake of the Oscar-nominated late 90s Disney animated film Mulan (1998) starring Ming-Na Wen, Eddie Murphy, and BD Wong. The new Mulan film stars Yifei Liu as a young girl in Imperial China who disguises herself as her ailing father in order to take his place in a military training camp.



