Star Trek: Picard Season One Blu-ray & SteelBook Details & Release Date

The first season of Star Trek: Picard is releasing to Blu-ray, Blu-ray SteelBook, and DVD on October 6, 2020. The 3-disc Blu-ray editions from CBS Television Studios and Paramount include all ten of the 42 to 58-minute episodes that aired from January 2020 through March, 2020. Here’s a look at the versions, specs and details for Star Trek: Picard – Season One on Blu-ray.
Blu-ray Disc
The standard edition of Star Trek: Picard – Season One can be recogized by an image of Picard with his dog Number One.” on the cover (also notice the Starfleet insignia on its collar). The edition includes three Blu-ray Discs and plenty of bonus materials (see below for details). The standard Blu-ray edition of Star Trek: Picard – Season One priced $34.96 (List: $47.99) Order from Amazon
Blu-ray SteelBook
Season One of Star Trek: Picard will also release to a handsome-looking limited edition Blu-ray SteelBook. The 3-disc edition includes the same number of discs and bonus features as the standard Blu-ray except packaged in a collectible case with Picard on the cover and his crew on the inside spread. The Blu-ray SteelBook is priced $39.99 (List: $49.99). Order from Amazon
Specs
On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of Star Trek: Picard are presented in 1080p at 16×9 widescreen aspect ratio with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and subtitles in English SDH. Total runtime of Star Trek: Picard – Season One is approximately 8 hours and 8 minutes.
Bonus Material
- Star Trek: Short Treks: Children of Mars
- Story Logs
- Deleted Scenes
- Aliens Alive: The xBs
- Picard Props
- Set Me Up
- Gag Reel
- and more!