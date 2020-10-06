Home Blu-ray Disc Giveaway: Friday the 13th Limited Edition Blu-ray SteelBook
Giveaway: Friday the 13th Limited Edition Blu-ray SteelBook

Friday the 13th 30th Anniversary Blu-ray SteelBook

We’re giving away a copy of Friday the 13th in a Limited Edition Blu-ray SteelBook that celebrates the 40th Anniversary of the film. The “remastered in 4k” edition with Theatrical Cut and Unrated Cut will also be available in the Friday the 13th Collection Deluxe Edition releasing on Oct. 13, 2020.

To enter just Follow Us on Twitter and Retweet the giveaway (you can use the embedded tweet below). That’s it! One random follower who retweets will be selected. Remember, you must continue to Follow Us to get a Direct Message on Twitter if you are selected. The winner will receive the disc shipped via USPS within the United States.

Disclaimer: The giveaway is open to US residents only. Only one entry per Twitter account. If you’ve won a giveaway from us in the last six months you are not eligible. Prize must be claimed within 48 hours or another winner will be chosen. Visit us on Twitter or use the embedded tweet below to enter. Contest ends Oct. 13, 2020, at midnight PT. Full Giveaway Rules

