The Office: The Complete Series releasing to 34-disc Blu-ray Set

What a great holiday gift this would make! NBC’s hit show The Office is releasing to a complete set on Blu-ray Disc for the first time. The Office: The Complete Series arrives on Blu-ray Disc on November 10, 2020.

The Office: The Complete Series is a 34-disc boxed set that includes all 188 episodes from the 9 seasons (2005 to 2013), along with commentaries, blooper reels, bonus webisodes, and over 15 hours of deleted scenes.

On Blu-ray, episodes of The Office are presented in 1080p at 1.78:1 aspect ratio with English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 channel surround sound. Subitles are provided in English SDH and Spanish.

The Office: The Complete Series on Blu-ray Disc has an MSRP of $119.98. Buy on Amazon (Remember, Amazon will charge the lowest price upon ship date.)



