2020 NBA Eastern/Western Conference Finals Schedule & Channels

The 2020 NBA Conference Finals have begun and the remaining four teams will determine who makes it to the Championship games. In the East, the red hot Miami Heat take on the higher-seeded Boston Celtics. In the West, the Los Angeles Lakers face the Denver Nuggets who upset the favored Los Angeles Clippers.

Here’s a schedule of the NBA Conference Finals followed by a list of HD channels for ESPN and TNT from various providers.

2020 NBA Conference Schedules

NBA Eastern Conference Finals

Tuesday, September 15 (Gm 1)

Miami @ Boston 5:30 PM ESPN

Thursday, September 17 (Gm 2)

Miami @ Boston 5:30 PM ESPN

Saturday, September 19 (Gm 3)

Boston @ Miami 5:30 PM ESPN

Wednesday, September 23 (Gm 4)

Boston @ Miami 5:30 PM ESPN

Friday, September 25* (Gm 5)

Miami @ Boston 5:30 PM ESPN

Sunday, September 27* (Gm 6)

Boston @ Miami 4:30 PM ESPN

(Gm 7) TBD

NBA Western Conference Finals

Friday, September 18 (Gm 1)

Denver @ Los Angeles 6:00 PM TNT

Sunday, September 20 (Gm 2)

Denver @ Los Angeles 4:30 PM TNT

Tuesday, September 22 (Gm 3)

Los Angeles @ Denver 6:00 PM TNT

Thursday, September 24 (Gm 4)

Los Angeles @ Denver 6:00 PM TNT

Saturday, September 26* (Gm 5)

Denver @ Los Angeles 6:00 PM TNT

Monday, September 28* (Gm 6)

Los Angeles @ Denver TBD TNT

Wednesday, September 30* (Gm 7)

Denver @ Los Angeles TBD TNT

* If necessary

HD Channels

AT&T U-verse HD

ESPN HD Channel 1602

ESPN2 HD Channel 1606

TNT HD Channel 1108

Charter Spectrum HD

ESPN HD Channel 735

ESPN2 HD Channel 736

TNT HD Channel 752

Comcast XFINITY TV HD

ESPN HD Channel 850

ESPN2 HD Channel 850

TNT HD Channel 825

Cox Communication HD

ESPN HD Channel 1032

ESPN2 HD Channel 1033

TNT HD Channel 1026

DirecTV HD

ESPN HD Channel 206

ESPN2 HD Channel 209

TNT HD 245

DISH Network HD

ESPN HD Channel 140

ESPN2 HD Channel 144

TNT HD Channel 138

Time Warner Cable / Spectrum HD

ESPN HD Channel 753

ESPN2 HD Channel 754

TNT HD Channel 103

Verizon FiOS HD

ESPN HD Channel 570

ESPN2 HD Channel 574

TNT HD Channel 551

** Please note HD channels may vary according to region