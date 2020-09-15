Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Home Blu-ray Disc New Giveaway! Stephen King 5-Movie Collection on Blu-ray!
Blu-ray DiscFeaturedGiveawaysNews

New Giveaway! Stephen King 5-Movie Collection on Blu-ray!

By hdreport
0

Stephen-King-5-Movie-Collection-Blu-ray-600pxThis week’s giveaway is the Stephen King 5-Movie Collection on Blu-ray Disc! (Retail Value $36.99) The collection includes The Dead Zone (1983), Stephen King’s Silver Bullet (1985), Stephen King’s The Stand (1994) Unrated TV mini-series, Pet Sematary (1989), and the revisited Pet Sematary (2019).

To enter just Follow Us on Twitter and Retweet the giveaway (you can use the embedded tweet below). That’s it! One random follower who retweets will be selected. Remember, you must continue to Follow Us to get a Direct Message on Twitter if you are selected. The winner will receive the disc shipped via USPS within the United States.

Don’t forget to also enter the Ghost in the Shell 4k Blu-ray giveaway!

Disclaimer: The giveaway is open to US residents only. Only one entry per Twitter account. If you’ve won a giveaway from us in the last six months you are not eligible. Prize must be claimed within 48 hours or another winner will be chosen. Visit us on Twitter or use the embedded tweet below to enter. Contest ends Sept. 22, 2020, at midnight PT. Full Giveaway Rules


Related Articles:

Previous articleCBS All Access will be rebranded as Paramount+
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

CBS All Access

CBS All Access will be rebranded as Paramount+

Dave McCarty - 0
Officially announced today, ViacomCBS will change the name of CBS All Access to Paramount+. The new brand will launch early 2021 with content from...
Read more
4k

Take 20% Off the Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray Player

DealFinder - 0
Want to step up your home theater experience? The Panasonic (DP-UB820) 4k Blu-ray player is on sale for just $397.99 at Amazon. That's a $102 (20%)...
Read more
4k

Deal Alert: Take 25% Off This 55″ Sony 4k HDR TV

DealFinder - 0
Looking for a deal on a quality 4k HDR TV? This 55" Sony (X750H) is on sale for just $598 -- a savings of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Hot Pre-orders!

Game of Thrones: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Back to the Future 35th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray giftset
Mission: Impossible - The Original TV Series Blu-ray
Stanley Kubrick 3-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray

1-Month Free!

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

New Giveaway! Stephen King 5-Movie Collection on Blu-ray!

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
This week's giveaway is the Stephen King 5-Movie Collection on Blu-ray Disc! (Retail Value $36.99) The collection includes The Dead Zone (1983), Stephen King’s Silver...
Read more

CBS All Access will be rebranded as Paramount+

CBS All Access Dave McCarty - 0
Officially announced today, ViacomCBS will change the name of CBS All Access to Paramount+. The new brand will launch early 2021 with content from...
Read more

Take 20% Off the Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray Player

4k DealFinder - 0
Want to step up your home theater experience? The Panasonic (DP-UB820) 4k Blu-ray player is on sale for just $397.99 at Amazon. That's a $102 (20%)...
Read more

Deal Alert: Take 25% Off This 55″ Sony 4k HDR TV

4k DealFinder - 0
Looking for a deal on a quality 4k HDR TV? This 55" Sony (X750H) is on sale for just $598 -- a savings of...
Read more
Load more

Support Us!

Related Articles:

©
MORE STORIES
Paramount-Plus logo wide

CBS All Access will be rebranded as Paramount+

Dave McCarty - 0
Panasonic 4k Blu-ray Player UB820 angle

Take 20% Off the Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray Player

DealFinder - 0