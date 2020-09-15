Deal Alert: Columbia Classics 6-Film 4k Blu-ray Collection Price Drop

The Columbia Classics 17-disc collection is now the lowest price we’ve ever seen it at only $100.85 (list price of $164.99). That’s a savings of $65 and an average of $16.66 per film.

The collection features six films on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time including Lawrence of Arabia (1962), Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939), Dr. Strangelove (1964), Gandhi (1982), A League of Their Own (1992), and Jerry Maguire (1996).

Most of the films have been fully restored from the original negatives for this collection — presented in 2160p (4k) resolution with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. And, Dolby Atmos soundtracks are provided for Lawrence of Arabia (1962), Gandhi (1982), A League of Their Own (1992), and Jerry Maguire (1996).

There were only 8,000 of these special editions made, so the collection will likely be out-of-print soon. Jump over to Amazon while supplies last.



