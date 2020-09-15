Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Home Blu-ray Disc Deal Alert: Columbia Classics 6-Film 4k Blu-ray Collection Price Drop
Blu-ray DiscDealsFeaturedNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

Deal Alert: Columbia Classics 6-Film 4k Blu-ray Collection Price Drop

By DealFinder
0

Columbia Classics 6-Film 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition

The Columbia Classics 17-disc collection is now the lowest price we’ve ever seen it at only $100.85 (list price of $164.99). That’s a savings of $65 and an average of $16.66 per film.

The collection features six films on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time including Lawrence of Arabia (1962), Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939), Dr. Strangelove (1964), Gandhi (1982), A League of Their Own (1992), and Jerry Maguire (1996).

Most of the films have been fully restored from the original negatives for this collection — presented in 2160p (4k) resolution with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. And, Dolby Atmos soundtracks are provided for Lawrence of Arabia (1962), Gandhi (1982), A League of Their Own (1992), and Jerry Maguire (1996).

There were only 8,000 of these special editions made, so the collection will likely be out-of-print soon. Jump over to Amazon while supplies last.


Related Articles:

Previous articleNew Giveaway! Stephen King 5-Movie Collection on Blu-ray!
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

RELATED ARTICLES

Blu-ray Disc

New Giveaway! Stephen King 5-Movie Collection on Blu-ray!

hdreport - 0
This week's giveaway is the Stephen King 5-Movie Collection on Blu-ray Disc! (Retail Value $36.99) The collection includes The Dead Zone (1983), Stephen King’s Silver...
Read more
CBS All Access

CBS All Access will be rebranded as Paramount+

Dave McCarty - 0
Officially announced today, ViacomCBS will change the name of CBS All Access to Paramount+. The new brand will launch early 2021 with content from...
Read more
4k

Take 20% Off the Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray Player

DealFinder - 0
Want to step up your home theater experience? The Panasonic (DP-UB820) 4k Blu-ray player is on sale for just $397.99 at Amazon. That's a $102 (20%)...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Hot Pre-orders!

Game of Thrones: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Back to the Future 35th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray giftset
Mission: Impossible - The Original TV Series Blu-ray
Stanley Kubrick 3-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray

1-Month Free!

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Deal Alert: Columbia Classics 6-Film 4k Blu-ray Collection Price Drop

Blu-ray Disc DealFinder - 0
The Columbia Classics 17-disc collection is now the lowest price we've ever seen it at only $100.85 (list price of $164.99). That's a savings...
Read more

New Giveaway! Stephen King 5-Movie Collection on Blu-ray!

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
This week's giveaway is the Stephen King 5-Movie Collection on Blu-ray Disc! (Retail Value $36.99) The collection includes The Dead Zone (1983), Stephen King’s Silver...
Read more

CBS All Access will be rebranded as Paramount+

CBS All Access Dave McCarty - 0
Officially announced today, ViacomCBS will change the name of CBS All Access to Paramount+. The new brand will launch early 2021 with content from...
Read more

Take 20% Off the Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray Player

4k DealFinder - 0
Want to step up your home theater experience? The Panasonic (DP-UB820) 4k Blu-ray player is on sale for just $397.99 at Amazon. That's a $102 (20%)...
Read more
Load more

Support Us!

Related Articles:

©
MORE STORIES
Stephen-King-5-Movie-Collection-Blu-ray-600px

New Giveaway! Stephen King 5-Movie Collection on Blu-ray!

hdreport - 0
Paramount-Plus logo wide

CBS All Access will be rebranded as Paramount+

Dave McCarty - 0