Stephen King Films Collected in New 5-Disc Blu-ray Collection

Paramount Pictures is releasing a new Blu-ray edition that collects five titles based on Stephen King novels. The Stephen King 5-Movie collection includes The Dead Zone (1983), Stephen King’s Silver Bullet (1985), Stephen King’s The Stand (1994) Unrated TV mini-series, Pet Sematary (1989), and the revisited Pet Sematary (2019).

Each film (and the mini-series) is of course presented in 1920×1080 Full HD resolution on Blu-ray Disc. As far as audio, the newest of the films, Pet Sematary (2019), has the highest quality audio with English Dolby Atmos while the other formats vary depending on title. We’ve listed specs, bonus materials, and descriptions for each film below.

The Stephen King 5-Movie Collection releases Sept. 15, 2020 and has a list price of $36.99 (Sale: $27.99). Buy on Amazon





The Stephen King 5-Movie Collection

The Dead Zone (1983)

Video: 1080p

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

Runtime: 103 min.

“Director David Cronenberg delivers a taut psychological thriller with the story of Johnny Smith, a schoolteacher who awakens from a coma to discover he has psychic abilities. Christopher Walken gives a powerful and rich performance as Smith, whose burden is both frightening and moving. The film also stars Brooke Adams, Tom Skerritt, Herbert Lom, Anthony Zerbe, Colleen Dewhurst, Nicolas Campell, and Martin Sheen.”

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet (1985)

Video: 1080p

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

Runtime: 94 min.

“Stephen King wrote the screenplay for this film based on his novella “Cycle of the Werewolf.” When a series of brutal killings plague a small town, a paraplegic boy becomes convinced they are the work of a werewolf. Celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, the film stars Gary Busey, Everett McGill, and Corey Haim.”

Stephen King’s The Stand (1994)

Video: 1080p (Pillarboxed) 1.33:1

Audio: English Dolby Digital 2.0

Runtime: 359 min.

“Adapted by Stephen King from his acclaimed novel and directed by Mick Garris, this epic story of good vs. evil unfolds as the few remaining people on Earth fight to survive after a deadly plague kills most of the world’s population. The gripping, postapocalyptic tale stars Gary Sinise, Molly Ringwald, Jamey Sheridan, Laura San Giacomo, and Rob Lowe. The Blu-ray includes commentary by King and members of the cast and crew, along with a making-of featurette.”

Pet Sematary (1989)

Video: 1080p

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

Runtime: 102 min.

“Written for the screen by Stephen King and based on his iconic bestseller, director Mary Lambert’s thrilling Pet Sematary electrified audiences upon its release. When tragedy strikes, a grief-stricken father sets off a perilous chain of events that unleashes unfathomable evil in this horror classic. The Pet Sematary (1989) Blu-ray includes commentary by Lambert, a guided tour of the locations led by King, an introduction to the cast and characters, a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film, an interview with Lambert about her memories making the film 30 years later, interviews with cast and crew of the 2019 movie discussing the original film’s impact, and photo galleries.”

Pet Sematary (2019)

Video: 1080p

Audio: English Dolby Atmos

Runtime: 100 min.

“Called “the stuff of nightmares” (Rolling Stone) and “a creepy masterpiece” (Coming Soon), Pet Sematary (2019) delivers a bone-chilling thrill ride. The Blu-ray boasts over 90 minutes of special features, including hair-raising deleted and extended scenes, a chilling alternate ending, a look at the main characters, behind-the-scenes footage, cast interviews, and more.”



