CBS All Access will be rebranded as Paramount+

Officially announced today, ViacomCBS will change the name of CBS All Access to Paramount+. The new brand will launch early 2021 with content from ViamcomCBS-owned broadcast, news, sports, and entertainment brands, as well as movies from the Paramount Pictures library and new Paramount+ Originals.

Channels mentioned in the press release include MTV, BET, Comedy Central, CBS, Nickelodeon, and Smithsonian Channel. Already planned Paramount+ Originals include Lioness (from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan), a new edition of Behind The Music, a revival of BET’s The Game, and The Real Criminal Mind (a docuseries based on the popular CBS series).

“For more than 100 years, the Paramount Pictures brand identity—the name, the mountain, the halo of stars—has signaled a world-class entertainment experience. Now, a digital-first reinterpretation created for ViacomCBS’ streaming service builds on the innovative legacy of the Paramount brand and carries it into the streaming era.”

Paramount+ will also be available in international markets starting in Australia, Latin America and the Nordics.

ViacomCBS did not specify if the subscription rate of Paramount+ would be different from CBS All Access. Likely, the options will remain the same at either $5.99 (ad-supported) or $9.99 (commercial free) per month.

