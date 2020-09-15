Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Home Streaming CBS All Access CBS All Access will be rebranded as Paramount+
StreamingCBS All AccessNewsParamount+

CBS All Access will be rebranded as Paramount+

By Dave McCarty
0

Paramount-Plus logo wideOfficially announced today, ViacomCBS will change the name of CBS All Access to Paramount+. The new brand will launch early 2021 with content from ViamcomCBS-owned broadcast, news, sports, and entertainment brands, as well as movies from the Paramount Pictures library and new Paramount+ Originals.

Channels mentioned in the press release include MTV, BET, Comedy Central, CBS, Nickelodeon, and Smithsonian Channel. Already planned Paramount+ Originals include Lioness (from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan), a new edition of Behind The Music, a revival of BET’s The Game, and The Real Criminal Mind (a docuseries based on the popular CBS series).

“For more than 100 years, the Paramount Pictures brand identity—the name, the mountain, the halo of stars—has signaled a world-class entertainment experience. Now, a digital-first reinterpretation created for ViacomCBS’ streaming service builds on the innovative legacy of the Paramount brand and carries it into the streaming era.”

Paramount+ will also be available in international markets starting in Australia, Latin America and the Nordics.

ViacomCBS did not specify if the subscription rate of Paramount+ would be different from CBS All Access. Likely, the options will remain the same at either $5.99 (ad-supported) or $9.99 (commercial free) per month.

Source: ViacomCBS

Related Articles:

Previous articleTake 20% Off the Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray Player
Dave McCartyhttps://hd-report.com

RELATED ARTICLES

4k

Take 20% Off the Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray Player

DealFinder - 0
Want to step up your home theater experience? The Panasonic (DP-UB820) 4k Blu-ray player is on sale for just $397.99 at Amazon. That's a $102 (20%)...
Read more
4k

Deal Alert: Take 25% Off This 55″ Sony 4k HDR TV

DealFinder - 0
Looking for a deal on a quality 4k HDR TV? This 55" Sony (X750H) is on sale for just $598 -- a savings of...
Read more
4k

Spaceballs (1987) releasing to 4k Blu-ray with Dolby Vision

hdreport - 0
For many Star Wars fans, Mel Brooks' Space Balls helped fill the void that existed after 'Return of the Jedi' released four years earlier....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Hot Pre-orders!

Game of Thrones: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Back to the Future 35th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray giftset
Mission: Impossible - The Original TV Series Blu-ray
Stanley Kubrick 3-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray

1-Month Free!

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

CBS All Access will be rebranded as Paramount+

CBS All Access Dave McCarty - 0
Officially announced today, ViacomCBS will change the name of CBS All Access to Paramount+. The new brand will launch early 2021 with content from...
Read more

Take 20% Off the Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray Player

4k DealFinder - 0
Want to step up your home theater experience? The Panasonic (DP-UB820) 4k Blu-ray player is on sale for just $397.99 at Amazon. That's a $102 (20%)...
Read more

Deal Alert: Take 25% Off This 55″ Sony 4k HDR TV

4k DealFinder - 0
Looking for a deal on a quality 4k HDR TV? This 55" Sony (X750H) is on sale for just $598 -- a savings of...
Read more

Spaceballs (1987) releasing to 4k Blu-ray with Dolby Vision

4k hdreport - 0
For many Star Wars fans, Mel Brooks' Space Balls helped fill the void that existed after 'Return of the Jedi' released four years earlier....
Read more
Load more

Support Us!

Related Articles:

©
MORE STORIES
Panasonic 4k Blu-ray Player UB820 angle

Take 20% Off the Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray Player

DealFinder - 0
Sony-X750H-4k-HDR-TV-rt

Deal Alert: Take 25% Off This 55″ Sony 4k HDR TV

DealFinder - 0