The Amateur Is Now Available To Stream/Download In Digital 4k UHD





The Amateur (2025) Buy/Rent on Prime Video

20th Century Studios’ The Amateur (2025) is now available to stream or download in digital formats including 4k UHD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on platforms such as Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, Movies Anywhere, and Prime Video.

The movie will also soon be released in disc formats including 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and DVD on July 8, 2025. The 4k Blu-ray 2-disc edition of The Amateur includes a Blu-ray and Digital Copy, while the single-disc Blu-ray edition includes a Digital Copy.

Special features with the Blu-ray discs and some digital platforms include featurettes The Team, The World, The Pool, The Score, and five deleted scenes. (See details below.)

The Amateur (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Coming Soon

Special Features

The Team – Join the cast and crew as they reflect on what drew them to this bold project. Rami Malek shares his dual experience as both actor and producer. Director James Hawes and others discuss how the script blends emotional depth and high-stakes action.

The World – Explore how the film’s production combined real-world locations with intricate set designs to create a visually stunning and immersive world, from the shadowy halls of CIA headquarters to the bustling streets of Europe.

The Pool – Go behind the scenes as the talented creative team uncovers how Charlie’s ingenious plan involving the sky pool was conceived, planned and executed, blending practical effects and cutting-edge technology to deliver a show-stopping moment.

The Score – Listen in as the composer and director talk about the challenges of creating the score’s various themes — and using unusual instruments and techniques — to bring emotion and drama to this unique thriller.

Deleted Scenes: Sarah Wonders How Charlie Can Trust His CIA Bosses Henderson Blasts Heller for Failing a Training Exercise Heller Tracks Gretchen Through Paris A Third Assassin Chases Heller Through the Hotel Basement Heller Asks Inquiline Some Personal Questions

Optional English SDH and Spanish subtitles for the main feature

Description: In this spy thriller, Charlie Heller (Rami Malek) is a brilliant but deeply introverted CIA decoder working out of Langley. When his wife is killed in a London terrorist attack, and his supervisors refuse to act, Heller embarks on a dangerous trek, crisscrossing the globe to take down those responsible, his intelligence being his ultimate weapon.