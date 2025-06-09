Akira Kurosawa’s Ran Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary With This 4k Collector’s Edition

Akira Kurosawa’s Ran (1985) will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a 40th Anniversary Collector’s Edition from StudioCanal. The 4-disc edition will be released on July 21, 2025, and includes 4k and HD presentations of the film, a bonus Blu-ray disc, and a CD with the original soundtrack.
Additional collectible items include a 100-page booklet, 2 mini posters, a 3-fold panel with 4 disc sleeves, and the original CD, all packaged in a slipcover with new artwork.
Ran (1985) 40th Anniversary 4k UHD/BD/CD 4-disc Collector’s Edition is priced £37.49 from Amazon UK.
Collectible Items
- 100-page booklet
- 2 mini posters
- 3-Fold Disc Sleeve
- Slipcover
4k Blu-ray [Disc 1]
- Contains the feature film Ran (1985) in 2160p (4k)
HD Blu-ray [Disc 2]
- Contains the feature film Ran (1985) in 1080p (2k)
Bonus Blu-ray [Disc 3]
- A.K. documentary
- Akira Kurosawa: The Epic and The Intimate
- Interview with director of photography Shoji Ueda
- The Art of the Samurai
- Interview with Michael Brooke
- Interview with Ms Mieko Harada
- Stage Appearance at Tokyo Film Festival 2015
- AKIRA KUROSAWA BY CATHERINE CADOU
- THE SAMURAI
Soundtrack CD [Disc 4]
- Contains the original soundtrack on a compact disc (CD).
Description: One of the most important and influential filmmakers in cinematic history, Akira Kurosawa directed 30 films in a career spanning 57 years. His final masterpiece, RAN a reimagining of Shakespeare’s King Lear set in feudal Japan, celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. RAN tells the story of Lord Hidetora Ichimonji (Tatsuya Nakadai – Yojimbo, Kagemusha) an aging warlord who, after spending his life consolidating his empire, decides to abdicate and divide his Kingdom amongst his three sons Taro (Akira Terao – Letter from the Mountain, Dreams), Jiro (Jinpachi Nezu – The Man in White, Red Shadow: Akakage) and Saburo (Daisuke Ryû – Tôno Monogatari, Gojo reisenki Gojoe). This leads to a brutal and bloody war between the brothers for absolute power of the kingdom.
