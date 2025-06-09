Home4k Blu-rayAkira Kurosawa's Ran Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary With This 4k Collector's Edition
Akira Kurosawa’s Ran Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary With This 4k Collector’s Edition

Akira Kurosawa’s Ran (1985) will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a 40th Anniversary Collector’s Edition from StudioCanal. The 4-disc edition will be released on July 21, 2025, and includes 4k and HD presentations of the film, a bonus Blu-ray disc, and a CD with the original soundtrack.

Additional collectible items include a 100-page booklet, 2 mini posters, a 3-fold panel with 4 disc sleeves, and the original CD, all packaged in a slipcover with new artwork.

Ran (1985) 40th Anniversary 4k UHD/BD/CD 4-disc Collector’s Edition is priced £37.49 from Amazon UK.

Collectible Items

  • 100-page booklet
  • 2 mini posters
  • 3-Fold Disc Sleeve
  • Slipcover

4k Blu-ray [Disc 1]

  • Contains the feature film Ran (1985) in 2160p (4k)

HD Blu-ray [Disc 2]

  • Contains the feature film Ran (1985) in 1080p (2k)

Bonus Blu-ray [Disc 3]

  • A.K. documentary
  • Akira Kurosawa: The Epic and The Intimate
  • Interview with director of photography Shoji Ueda
  • The Art of the Samurai
  • Interview with Michael Brooke
  • Interview with Ms Mieko Harada
  • Stage Appearance at Tokyo Film Festival 2015
  • AKIRA KUROSAWA BY CATHERINE CADOU
  • THE SAMURAI

Soundtrack CD [Disc 4]

  • Contains the original soundtrack on a compact disc (CD).
Description: One of the most important and influential filmmakers in cinematic history, Akira Kurosawa directed 30 films in a career spanning 57 years. His final masterpiece, RAN a reimagining of Shakespeare’s King Lear set in feudal Japan, celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. RAN tells the story of Lord Hidetora Ichimonji (Tatsuya Nakadai – Yojimbo, Kagemusha) an aging warlord who, after spending his life consolidating his empire, decides to abdicate and divide his Kingdom amongst his three sons Taro (Akira Terao – Letter from the Mountain, Dreams), Jiro (Jinpachi Nezu – The Man in White, Red Shadow: Akakage) and Saburo (Daisuke Ryû – Tôno Monogatari, Gojo reisenki Gojoe). This leads to a brutal and bloody war between the brothers for absolute power of the kingdom.

Ran (1985) is ranked among our List Of The Best 4k Blu-ray Discs Of All Time. Read Review

