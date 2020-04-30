‘Bloodshot’ arriving on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD with Alternate Ending

Bloodshot didn’t get the theatrical run Sony Pictures was hoping for after debuting late March, but nevertheless was released early to digital formats in a “Home Premiere” along with several other movies during COVID-19 social distancing efforts.

Now, the film will get an additional chance to recoup some of its estimated $45M budget with packaged media releasing on May 5th, 2020.

Bloodshot arrives on the “Big-3” disc formats: Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD. Each edition includes an alternate ending from the theatrical version, as well as deleted scenes, outtakes, bloopers, and several featurettes.

The Blu-ray combo editions from SPHE package a second disc and Digital Copy to redeem through Movies Anywhere. And, what is non-traditional the DVD edition also includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Audio and videophiles will definitely want to pick up the 4k Blu-ray edition of Bloodshot as it includes a Dolby Atmos / TrueHD 7.1 soundtrack and HDR10 High Dynamic Range for expanded color. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

At Amazon, Bloodshot sells for $19.96 on Blu-ray (List $29.99), $24.96 on 4k Blu-ray (List $40.99), and $17.96 on DVD (List: $30.99).

In digital formats, Bloodshot can be purchased in Digital HD or UHD on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, FandangoNow, and Vudu.

Bonus Material

Deleted & Extended Scenes

Alternate Ending

Outtakes & Blooper Reel

Initiate Sequence: Directing BLOODSHOT

Forgotten Soldiers: The Cast of BLOODSHOT







