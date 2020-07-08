12 Monkeys – The Complete Series releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

All four seasons of the hit Syfy series 12 Monkeys will release to a comprehensive 8-disc set on Blu-ray and DVD from Mill Creek. Both editions include special features such as deleted scenes, gag reels, cast auditions, webisodes, and more.

The episodes, airing from 2015 – 2018, are presented in 1080p video resolution at 1.78:1 aspect ratio with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 sound. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Norwegian, and Swedish.

12 Monkeys – The Complete Series on Blu-ray ($44.99) and DVD ($34.99) arrive on July 14, 2020. Order from Amazon

Special Features

Deleted Scenes

Gag Reels

Cast Auditions

Webisodes

Emily Hampshire Improv Speech

Podcast Commentary

Inside 12 Monkeys Featurette

Description

A man from the post-apocalyptic future, Cole (Aaron Stanford) uses a dangerous, untested method of time travel to get from 2043 to the present day. He is on a mission to locate and rid the world of the source of the plague that will eventually annihilate the human race. Assisting him is Dr. Cassandra Railly (Amanda Schull), a virologist who must decide whether to do harm in order to save the world — regardless of the fact that she has taken the Hippocratic oath. The sci-fi series is based on Terry Gilliam’s 1995 film.



