Westworld: Season 3 Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray Release Date, Artwork & Details

Season 3 of HBO’s Westworld is arriving on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on Nov. 17, 2020. The confusing, but additcting HBO series was just renewed for a fourth season and may even go through a sixth and final season according to insiders. The series is based on the book by Michael Crichton and created for television by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan.

On disc, Westworld is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 (4k Blu-ray) and 1080p (Blu-ray) both at 16×9 (1.78.1) aspect ratio. The audio on the 4k Blu-ray, like previous seasons, is offered in Dolby Atmos while the Blu-ray provides a DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack.

Bonus features include several featurettes under the topics Creating Westworld’s Reality and Welcome to Westworld, as well as other features such as A Vision for the Future, Exploring War World, and Westworld on Location Home Entertainment Exclusive. (See below for details.)

Westworld: Season 3 – The New World is priced $44.99 on 4k Blu-ray (List: $54.99), $34.99 on Blu-ray Disc (List: $44.99) on Amazon. A Limited Edition 4k SteelBook sells for $44.99 on Best Buy.

Bonus Features

A Vision for the Future

Creating Westworld’s Reality Parce Domine The Absence of Field The Mother of Exiles Genre Decoherence Passed Pawn Crisis Theory

Exploring War World

Escape from Westworld

Rico

We Live in a Technocracy

Welcome to Westworld Evan Rachel Wood & Aaron Paul – Analysis Evan Rachel Wood & Aaron Paul – Who Said It? Thandie Newton & Tessa Thompson – Analysis Thandie Newton & Tessa Thompson – Who Said It?

Westworld on Location – Home Entertainment Exclusive

