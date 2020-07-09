Game of Thrones: The Complete Series releasing to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray



Look what popped up for pre-order last night! HBO’s Game of Thrones: The Complete Series has been packaged in a 4k Blu-ray edition with Digital Code redeemable by 12/31/2022. The 8-season series will arrive in a standard edition with Drogon on the cover and a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition (see below) with individually packaged seasons. The collection also includes over 15 hours of bonus material.

The Game of Thrones episodes will likely all be presented in the same formats as Season 1 and Season 8 (read a review of Season 8 here) which means 2160p resolution with both the Dolby Vision and HDR10 specifications. For audio, the 4k episodes deliver immersive Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1.

Up until the release of this collection, Game of Thrones episodes were only available in 4k from Season 1 and Season 8, both of which were listed in our Best of 2018 and Best of 2019 4k Blu-ray rankings.

Game of Thrones: The Complete Series on 4k Blu-ray is available on Amazon (priced $259 but likely to drop to $209 before ship date). The 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition costs $239 on Best Buy. No release date has been announced. See the Amazon cart below for updates to pricing.





