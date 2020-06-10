Beetlejuice (1988) releasing 4k Blu-ray Exclusive Giftset

Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice (1988) has been restored and is releasing to an exclusive 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Giftset at Amazon.

The Beetlejuice 2-disc edition comes with a 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc, Blu-ray Disc, and code to redeem a Digital Copy (in 4k UHD where available). In addition, the The Beetlejuice Exclusive Giftset includes a Glow in the Dark Embrorroided Patch, Collectible Chalk, and Beetlejuice Poster packaged in a Special Edition Gift Box.

The edition is expected to ship late summer (in September) and is available to order from Amazon for $49.99 US. We should also expect a standard 2-disc edition (pictured above) day-and-date with the giftset, if not soon after.

Beetlejuice stars Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Winona Ryder, and Michael Keaton. The screenplay was written by Michael McDowell and Warren Skaaren based on the story by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson. Beetlejuice won the Academy Award for Best Makeup as well as three Saturn Awards.



