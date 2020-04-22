‘Requiem for a Dream’ will release to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

Darren Aronofsky’s Oscar-nominated drama Requiem for a Dream (2000) will release to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on Oct. 13, 2020. The 2-disc edition just popped up for pre-order on Best Buy and will likely include a Digital Copy along with the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray discs.

The Ultra HD Blu-ray combo from Summit features the more explicit, unrated Director’s Cut presented in 2160p resolution at 1.85:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is offered in English DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 with subtitles in English, English SDH, and Spanish.

Based on the book by Hubert Selby Jr., Requiem for a Dream stars Ellen Burstyn, Jared Leto, and Jennifer Connelly. The film was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role

– Ellen Burstyn and is currently ranked #90 in IMDB’s Top Rated Movies by IMDB users.

Requiem for a Dream on 4k Blu-ray is available to order from Best Buy for $17.99.