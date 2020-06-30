Since When Is 4k UHD Location-Based?

Amazon’s current listing of the Warner Bros. feature Scoob! has got us a bit perplexed. Why would the Digital HD version of the film be available to purchase while the 4k UHD format is “currently unavailable to watch in your location?”

We’re based in Phoenix, AZ and have never seen this particular message before. We checked with our friends on the east coast as well as further west in LA and they get the same message on the 4k UHD version.

Now, could it be that Scoob! won’t be available in 4k from Amazon until the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray discs release on July 21st, even though you can already purchase the UHD version from services like Apple and Vudu?

Or, was the title listed unintentionally by Amazon staff as a Digital UHD option? It would make sense, as most Warner Bros. titles we checked on are not listed on Prime in 4k such as Batman: Gotham By Gaslight, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald, Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, and Ready Player One, to name a few.

It’s worth noting, however, that a movie like Ready Player One (ranked in our Top 10 list of 4k releases from 2018) is available to stream in 4k with HDR and Dolby Atmos through iTunes and Vudu, just not through the Prime app.

If anyone has any insight please let us know in the comments or via Twitter.

Scoob! is one of many feature films released directly to video platforms as theaters have remained closed during the coronavirus pandemic. The film stars Frank Welker (Scooby-Doo), Will Forte (Shaggy), Gina Rodriguez (Velma), Zac Efron (Fred), and Amanda Seyfried (Daphne) as the characters originally created by Joe Ruby and Ken Spears for Hanna-Barbera Productions.



