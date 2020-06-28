‘Superman: Man of Tomorrow’ Release Dates & Details

Warner Bros./DC’s animated feature Superman: Man of Tomorrow will release to Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray on Sept. 8, 2020, following an earlier digital release expected on Aug. 23, 2020.

Superman: Man of Tomorrow is presented in 1080p (Blu-ray, Digital HD) and 2160p (4k Blu-ray, Digital UHD) with HDR10 to expand color to 10-bits on TVs that support High Dynamic Range. Audio specs are yet to be confirmed but we expect DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

The title arrives in Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray combo editions that include a second disc and digital copy. Along with other special features, the straight-to-video purchase includes new featurettes “Martian Manhunter: Lost and Found” and “Lobo: Natural Force of Chaos.”

Superman: Man of Tomorrow was directed by Chris Palmer (Voltron: Legendary Defender) astars Darren Criss (Glee, American Crime Story: The Asnd sassination of Gianni Versace) and Emmy nominee Zachary Quinto (Star Trek franchise, Heroes).

“Superman: Man of Tomorrow introduces a new producing vision to the DC Universe Movies series, which now numbers 41 films over its 13 years of existence.” Supervising Producer Butch Lukic has a rich pedigree in DC animated productions, serving as producer on Constantine: City of Demons, Justice League Action and the Batman Unlimited franchise, as well as directing episodes of Justice League, Batman Beyond and Beware the Batman. Lukic brings a new visual aesthetic to Superman: Man of Tomorrow that departs from the animation styles – of previous producers Bruce Timm (23 films) and James Tucker (17 films) – thus far represented in the DC Universe Movies.”

On Blu-ray, Superman: Man of Tomorrow sells for $19.99 and on 4k Blu-ray $39.99. We expect that price to drop to $24.99 closer to release date.

Special Features:

Lobo: Natural Force of Chaos (New Featurette) – He’s the rude, crude, galactic bounty hunter who has been more than a thorn in the side of DC’s greatest heroes. This is a full throttle look at Lobo.

Look Back: Justice League vs. The Fatal Five (Featurette) – The Earth’s future hangs in the balance when the Justice League faces a powerful new threat – the Fatal Five. Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman seek answers as the time-traveling trio of Mano, Persuader and Tharok terrorize Metropolis in search of budding Green Lantern, Jessica Cruz – whom they need to be able to free remaining Fatal Five members Emerald Empress and Validus in order to carry out their sinister plan. But the Justice League discover an ally from another time in the peculiar Star Boy – brimming with volatile power, could he be the key to thwarting the Fatal Five? An epic battle against ultimate evil awaits!

Look Back: Superman/Batman: Public Enemies (Featurette) – Based on the popular Jeph Loeb/Ed McGuinness comic series/graphic novel, the film finds United States President Lex Luthor using the oncoming trajectory of a Kryptonite asteroid to frame Superman and declare a $1 billion bounty on the heads of the Man of Steel and his “partner in crime,” Batman. Heroes and villains alike launch a relentless pursuit of Superman and Batman, who must unite – and recruit help – to stave off the action-packed onslaught, stop the asteroid, and uncover Luthor’s devious plot to take command of far more than North America.

Martian Manhunter: Lost and Found (New Featurette) – This is the personal journey of J’onn J’onzz. A stranger in a strange land who emerges from the shadows as a force for peace and justice.

A Sneak Peek at the next DC Universe Movie – An advanced look at the next animated film in the popular DC Universe Movies collection.

