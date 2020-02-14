‘The Deer Hunter’ Collector’s Edition 4k Blu-ray Region A/1 up for Pre-Order

hdreport
The-Deer-Hunter-Collectors-Edition-4k-Blu-ray-angle-720pxMichael Cimino’s 5x Oscar-winning drama The Deer Hunter is now up for pre-order on 4k Blu-ray from Amazon. The 2-disc Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory comes with a 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Disc (no Digital Copy).

The edition, releasing on May 26, 2020, will be the first time the film has been available in 4k on a Region A/1 disc for North America and Canada (although imports have already been released and 4k discs are region-free).

Bonus features include new interviews with actor John Savage and Producer Michael Deeley, deleted and extended scenes, audio commentary, and more.

On 4k Blu-ray, The Deer Hunter is currently priced $34.93 (sold and shipped from Amazon).

Bonus Features

 

  • Audio Commentary With Cinematographer Vilmos Zsigmond And Film Journalist Bob Fisher
  • New Interviews With Actor John Savage And Producer Michael Deeley
  • Interview With Film Critic David Thomson
  • Deleted And Extended Scenes
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Still Gallery

 

