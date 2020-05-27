Read Our Review of Brahms: The Boy II on Blu-ray & Digital HD

“Brahms: The Boy II” (2020)

Katie Holmes (Batman Begins, Dawson’s Creek) stars in this 2020 horror/mystery from STX Films and Lakeshore Entertainment. Written by Stacey Menear (who also wrote the prequel), the movie revolves around the supernatural relationship a young boy develops with a life-like doll who he names Brahms. The movie is slower-paced and less original than The Boy, but still has enough intrigue to keep viewers engaged. It’s definitely a late-night, turn-off-the-lights type of flick, and, you’ve got to suspend your disbelief as best you can to get the most out of this film. But, for a PG-13 movie there’s enough thrill to give you those nightmares you crave. Read our full review of Brahms: The Boy II