This Week on Blu-ray: Onward, Sonic the Hedgehog, Top Gun 4k, & more!

It’s a great week for Blu-ray and especially 4k Blu-ray releases! Let’s start off with recent movies arriving on both Blu-ray formats. Sonic The Hedgehog releases to Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray in combo editions from Paramount, as well as a 4k SteelBook from Best Buy.
Justice League Dark: Apokolips War is a new direct-to-video DC Universe title from Warner Bros. that’s available in Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray combo editions. The film is a sequel to Justice League Dark and the last film in the main DC Animated Movie Universe series.
And, Disney/Pixar’s Onward hits stores on disc for the first time, available in both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray combo editions with a second disc and Digital Copy to redeem with Movies Anywhere.
Older titles that have been upgraded to 4k Blu-ray for the first time include Top Gun (1986), War of the Worlds (2005), Days of Thunder (1990), and The Blues Brothers (1980).
On 1080p Blu-ray only you can pick up Emma., The Way Back, Brahms: The Boy II, Promare, and Fear The Walking Dead: Season 5 to name a few new titles from this week’s batch. Here’s a list of more new releases this week.
New Blu-ray Releases, May 19, 2020
Ultra HD Blu-ray
- Sonic The Hedgehog (2020)
- Justice League Dark: Apokolips War (2020)
- War of the Worlds (2005)
- Top Gun (1986)
- Days of Thunder (1990)
- The Blues Brothers (1980)
Blu-ray
TV
- The Good Place: The Complete Series
- Fear The Walking Dead: Season 5
- The Pink Panther Classic Cartoon Collection
- The Brokenwood Mysteries Series 6
- The Quintessential Quintuplets: Season 1
Movies
- Sonic The Hedgehog (2020)
- Emma. (2020)
- Justice League Dark: Apokolips War (2020)
- The Way Back (2020)
- Brahms: The Boy II (2020)
- The Postcard Killings (2020)
- Promare (2019)
- Buffaloed (2019)
- Mandy (2018)
- Selena (1997) – Warner Archive
- Pretty Smart (1987)
- Flashdance (1983) – Paramount Presents
- Danger: Diabolik (1968)
- The Evil of Frankenstein (1964)
- Sunday in New York (1963)
- Lonely are the Brave (1962)
- Dance, Girl, Dance (1940) – Criterion Collection
- American Madness (1932)
Here’s a link to all new Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray releases at Amazon.
