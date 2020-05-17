This Week on Blu-ray: Onward, Sonic the Hedgehog, Top Gun 4k, & more!

new-blu-ray-digital-may-19-2020It’s a great week for Blu-ray and especially 4k Blu-ray releases! Let’s start off with recent movies arriving on both Blu-ray formats. Sonic The Hedgehog releases to Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray in combo editions from Paramount, as well as a 4k SteelBook from Best Buy.

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War is a new direct-to-video DC Universe title from Warner Bros. that’s available in Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray combo editions. The film is a sequel to Justice League Dark and the last film in the main DC Animated Movie Universe series.

And, Disney/Pixar’s Onward hits stores on disc for the first time, available in both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray combo editions with a second disc and Digital Copy to redeem with Movies Anywhere.

Older titles that have been upgraded to 4k Blu-ray for the first time include Top Gun (1986), War of the Worlds (2005), Days of Thunder (1990), and The Blues Brothers (1980).

On 1080p Blu-ray only you can pick up Emma., The Way Back, Brahms: The Boy II, Promare, and Fear The Walking Dead: Season 5 to name a few new titles from this week’s batch. Here’s a list of more new releases this week.

New Blu-ray Releases, May 19, 2020

Ultra HD Blu-ray

Blu-ray

TV

  • The Good Place: The Complete Series
  • Fear The Walking Dead: Season 5
  • The Pink Panther Classic Cartoon Collection
  • The Brokenwood Mysteries Series 6
  • The Quintessential Quintuplets: Season 1

Movies

  • Sonic The Hedgehog (2020)
  • Emma. (2020)
  • Justice League Dark: Apokolips War (2020)
  • The Way Back (2020)
  • Brahms: The Boy II (2020)
  • The Postcard Killings (2020)
  • Promare (2019)
  • Buffaloed (2019)
  • Mandy (2018)
  • Selena (1997) – Warner Archive
  • Pretty Smart (1987)
  • Flashdance (1983) – Paramount Presents
  • Danger: Diabolik (1968)
  • The Evil of Frankenstein (1964)
  • Sunday in New York (1963)
  • Lonely are the Brave (1962)
  • Dance, Girl, Dance (1940) – Criterion Collection
  • American Madness (1932)

Here’s a link to all new Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray releases at Amazon.

