Lionsgate to stream ‘John Wick’ free online May 8th

Lionsgate has been streaming free movies every Friday night while asking for donations to support those who work in the motion picture industry.

This Friday, May 8th the website will stream the first John Wick film starring Keanu Reeves.

Donations of any amount can be made to the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation which is providing financial assistance to theater employees furloughed by COVID-19.

The movie starts at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT on lionsgate.live through web browsers on PCs and mobile devices.

Previous movies shown include The Hunger Games, Dirty Dancing, and La La Land.

