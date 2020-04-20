New on Blu-ray: Bad Boys For Life, The Gentlemen, IP Man: The Finale & more!

This week you can pick up Bad Boys For Life starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence on either Blu-ray or 4k Blu-ray from Sony. The Gentlemen starring Matthew McConaughey releases to both Blu-ray formats from Universal. From Well Go, Ip Man 4: The Finale starring Donnie Yen hits stores on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray. Lionsgate’s The Last Full Measure also arrives on disc but to Blu-ray and DVD only.
In addition, Paramount Presents is a new series of films restored and released to Blu-ray Disc. The first three titles include Fatal Attraction (1987), King Creole (1958) starring Elvis, and Alfred Hitchcock’s To Catch a Thief (1955).
And from television, you can pick up 30 Rock – The Complete Series on Blu-ray Disc with all 138 episodes from 7 seasons from 2006 through 2013. All links take you directly to the Amazon product. Here’s a look at more Blu-ray releases this week.
New Blu-ray Releases April 21, 2020
- Bad Boys For Life (2020) [Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray]
- The Gentlemen (2020) [Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray]
- Ip Man 4: The Finale (2019) [Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray]
- The Last Full Measure (2020)
- 30 Rock – The Complete Series (2006-2013)
- Ultraman X – Series & Movie
- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations – Set 5
- Like a Boss (2020)
- The Turning (2020)
- Why Don’t You Just Die! (2020)
- Masterpiece: World on Fire
- Fatal Attraction (1987) – Paramount Presents
- Love Among the Ruins (1975)
- Reflections in a Golden Eye (1967)
- The Curse of the Werewolf (1961)
- King Creole, starring Elvis (1958) – Paramount Presents
- To Catch a Thief (1955) – Paramount Presents
- Rachel and the Stranger (1948)
- Bad Boys (1995) / Bad Boys for Life / Bad Boys II 3-Movie Collection
- Back to the Future: 30th Anniversary Trilogy
Here’s a link to all new Blu-ray releases on April 21, 2020 at Amazon.