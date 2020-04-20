New on Blu-ray: Bad Boys For Life, The Gentlemen, IP Man: The Finale & more!

This week you can pick up Bad Boys For Life starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence on either Blu-ray or 4k Blu-ray from Sony. The Gentlemen starring Matthew McConaughey releases to both Blu-ray formats from Universal. From Well Go, Ip Man 4: The Finale starring Donnie Yen hits stores on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray. Lionsgate’s The Last Full Measure also arrives on disc but to Blu-ray and DVD only.

In addition, Paramount Presents is a new series of films restored and released to Blu-ray Disc. The first three titles include Fatal Attraction (1987), King Creole (1958) starring Elvis, and Alfred Hitchcock’s To Catch a Thief (1955).

And from television, you can pick up 30 Rock – The Complete Series on Blu-ray Disc with all 138 episodes from 7 seasons from 2006 through 2013. All links take you directly to the Amazon product. Here’s a look at more Blu-ray releases this week.

New Blu-ray Releases April 21, 2020

Here’s a link to all new Blu-ray releases on April 21, 2020 at Amazon.