‘The Call of the Wild’ Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Release Date & Where To Buy

The Call of the Wild was released early to digital in a “home premiere” promotion along with other movies like The Invisible Man and Birds of Prey. But the Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD packaged editions have been in production and will hit stores on May 12, 2020.

On 4k Blu-ray the film is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio is provided in Dolby Atmos (on the 4k Blu-ray) and DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 (on Blu-ray) with subtitles in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus features on the Blu-ray include It’s All About Buck (Origins, The On-Set Experience, State of the Art) and The World of The Wild. Digital copies are provided on both combo editions from Fox.

The Call of the Wild is selling for $24.99 (4k Blu-ray) and $19.99 (Blu-ray) at Best Buy and Target. Walmart has the 4k edition priced $5 higher and Blu-ray edition $20 higher at $39.99 (we expect that to change soon enough).

Unfortunately, Amazon isn’t selling this Disney/Fox title on disc yet — only the digital version, although it may be in stock after release date.