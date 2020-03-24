‘Birds of Prey’ latest flick to get early ‘Home Premiere’ in Digital format

DC Entertainment’s Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn is the latest movie to get an early digital “home premiere” during the Covid-19 pandemic. The movie joins Disney’s Onward, Universal’s The Invisible Man, and several other titles that are available to either rent or purchase in digital formats shortly after debuting in theaters. ‘Birds of Prey’ premiered on February 7th, 2020.

Formats

‘Birds of Prey’ is available in High Definition (HD), Ultra High Definition (UHD), and Standard Definition (SD). In Digital UHD (2160p) the movie features High Dynamic Range (HDR) with Dolby Vision on devices that support it. Audio is provided in Dolby Atmos or Dolby Digital 5.1. So far it looks like Google Play is the only service that does not sell the 4k format, but sometimes they are late to offer the format.

Sharing

'Birds of Prey' is part of Disney's Movies Anywhere platform, so if you purchase the film from one service it should be available through other popular movie services including Amazon, Apple, Google, Vudu, and now Comcast Xfinity. (See a list of Movies Anywhere partners here). Bonus Material There is plenty of bonus material available with most digital partners including a gag reel, several featurettes, and the feature film in "Birds Eye View Mode." The only services that don't seem to offer the bonus content is Amazon Prime and Google Play (please let us know in the comments if you've found otherwise).

Price

‘Birds of Prey’ is selling for $19.99 in any format (SD/HD/UHD) at most popular digital movie services. The movie can also be rented upon release of the Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and DVD editions.

Amazon Prime Video – $19.99 (SD/HD)

Apple iTunes – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD) + iTunes Extras

FandangoNow – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD) + Bonus Material

Google Play – $19.99 (SD/HD/ UHD )

) Microsoft Video – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD) + Bonus Material

Movies Anywhere (directs customers to most services listed here)

Vudu (Walmart) – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD) + Bonus Material