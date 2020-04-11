Apple TV+ Streaming Select Originals Free During Covid-19 Quarantines

During the coronavirus quarantine, Apple TV has made select movies and TV shows available to stream for free on Apple TV+.

The six-month-old service pales in comparison to services like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney’s own “Plus” service that launched with close to 700 titles shortly after Apple TV+ premiered, but nevertheless adds yet another source for #StayAtHome entertainment.

Among the originals from Apple are the dramatic series “Little America,” “Servant,” “Dickinson,” and “For All Mankind,” as well as the wildlife documentary film “The Elephant Queen.”

In kids/youth programming, Apple has made “Ghostwriters,” “Helpsters,” and “Snoopy in Space” available free without an Apple TV+ account.

Most of the titles are available in 4k resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos. (See a list of 4k titles on Apple TV.)

Anyone can download the Apple TV app to view what Apple calls “Spotlight” content across 100 countries and regions. However, it seems the free content is not available on Apple’s website via web browsers.

Apple TV+ subscriptions cost $4.99 per month.