‘Lawrence of Arabia’ releasing to 4k Blu-ray in 6-Film Columbia Films Collection

7x Academy Award-winner Lawrence of Arabia (1962) along with five other classic movies from Columbia Pictures are releasing to 4k Blu-ray for the first time in a Limited Edition 6-Film Collection.

The 17-disc collection from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment also includes Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939), Dr. Strangelove (1964), Gandhi (1982), A League of Their Own (1992), and Jerry Maguire (1996).

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) was on our shortlist of wishful 4k upgrades and is sure to be the highlight of this Volume 1 collection. Columbia says the films were fully remastered for this edition which comes packaged with an 80-page book and hours of extras.

The Columbia Classics Limited Edition Vol. 1, releasing June 16, 2020, is selling for $112.99 right now on Amazon. (Save $52 off the list price of $164.99).

Product Description: The ultimate collection for the ultimate fan. Experience these six essential films from Columbia Pictures like never before, now fully remastered and debuting on 4K Ultra HD. Celebrate the iconic moments and bold visionaries — onscreen and off — that helped define their generations and beyond. With hours of special features and an exclusive 80-page book with unique insights and production detail about each of the included films, the Columbia Classics 4K Ultra HD Collection is truly the best way to watch these legendary films.



