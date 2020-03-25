Giveaway: ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray!

We’re giving away a copy of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray! This is the “Ultimate Collector’s Edition” with a 4k Blu-ray Disc, Blu-ray Disc, and code to redeem a Digital Copy with Movies Anywhere.

To enter just Follow Us on Twitter and Retweet the giveaway (you can use the embedded tweet below). That’s it! One random follower who retweets will be selected. Remember, you must to Follow Us to get a Direct Message on Twitter if you are selected. The winner will receive the prize shipped via USPS within the United States.

Disclaimer: The giveaway is open to US residents only. Only one entry per Twitter account. If you’ve won a giveaway from us in the last six months you are not eligible. Prize must be claimed within 48 hours or another winner will be chosen. Visit us on Twitter or use the embedded tweet below to enter. Contest ends Tuesday, March 31st, 2020, at midnight PT.