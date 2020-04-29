Tom Cruise in ‘Days of Thunder’ (1990) upgraded to 4k Ultra HD

It looks like May, 2020 will be Tom Cruise month with three older Paramount titles hitting stores on Ultra HD Blu-ray (and in Digital 4k UHD). One of the movies is Days of Thunder (1990) which has been remastered from a new 4k digital intermediate for release on disc and digital. (See what other titles are releasing in our 4k Blu-ray release calendar.)

As we reported last month, Top Gun (1986) will also arrive in 4k Ultra HD as well as Steven Spielberg’s telling of the H.G. Wells story in War of the Worlds (2005). All three films hit stores May 19th on Ultra HD Blu-ray, following an earlier 4k Digital release on May 13th. Why a Wednesday release we don’t know, but that’s what Paramount sent us in a press release.

Days of Thunder is a classic Tom Cruise movie that celebrates its 30th Anniversary this year. Directed by Tony Scott and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, the film was nominated for an Oscar for Best Sound. The movie stars Cruise as a young race car driver with a chance to win Nascar, along with award-winning actors Nicole Kidman, Robert Duvall, and Randy Quaid.

On 4k Blu-ray, Days of Thunder is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range (labeled as “UltraHD Premium” on the slipcover back). Audio is provided in Dolby TrueHD 5.1 channel with subtitles in English SDH, French, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Bonus features include a new featurette that looks back on the production of the film with producer Jerry Bruckheimer titled “Filmmaker Focus: Days of Thunder” and isolated score. This edition includes a Digital Copy but does not a 1080p Blu-ray copy.

Days of Thunder carries an MSRP of 29.99 and is selling for $22.99 on Amazon.



