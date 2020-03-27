Movies Anywhere app now available on LG Smart TVs

The Movies Anywhere app is now available on LG Smart TVs webOS models from 2017-2020.

LG is the first TV manufacturer to offer the Movies Anywhere app (although it’s currently available on Android TV). The app is also available on streaming media players including Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku, as well as Android and iOS mobile devices.

Movies Anywhere is Disney’s movie sharing service that for the most part replaced UltraViolet as a “digital locker.” The platform has support from most studios and partners with retailers like Amazon, Apple, Google, and Vudu in sharing purchased and redeemed digital movie titles.