Steven Spielberg’s ‘War of the Worlds’ (2005) Remastered in 4k

Steven Spielberg’s War of the Worlds (2005) starring Tom Cruise has been remastered from a new 4k digital intermediate for release in 4k Ultra HD. The film will be available for purchase in Digital 4k on May 13th followed by Ultra HD Blu-ray on May 19th. (See what other titles are releasing in our 4k Blu-ray release calendar.)

The film arrives with two other Tom Cruise movies remastered in 4k including Days of Thunder (1990) and Top Gun (1986). What’s more, fans of H.G. Wells can also look forward to a remaster of The War of the Worlds (1953) hitting stores on July 7 from Criterion.

On 4k Blu-ray, War of the Worlds is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range for improved color depth and contrast. Audio has been upgraded to Dolby Atmos and subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Unlike the release of Days of Thunder, War of the Worlds includes a copy of the film on 1080p Blu-ray along with a redeemable Digital Copy. There are previously-released bonus features, but those are on the Blu-ray only.

War of the Worlds (2005) is list priced $29.99 and selling for $22.99 on Amazon.



