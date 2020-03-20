Free Previews of Showtime happening on AT&T, DirecTV & Dish

Showtime is currently offering a free preview on multiple devices.

So far, we know AT&T U-verse, DirecTV and Dish Network are providing the free Showtime programming that includes live channels and on-demand content.

The preview started on Thursday, March 19 and will end on Thursday, March 26. (Dish’s preview reportedly ends on April 3, 2020.)

The Showtime channels are available on traditional TV set-top boxes as well as on PCs via internet browsers.

The Showtime programming can also be watched on tablets and smartphones using the Showtime Anytime app. However, the Showtime Anytime app will need to authenticate your TV service provider before allowing full access to programming.

Are you getting the free preview with a different service provider? Please let us know in the comments.