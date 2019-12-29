‘Parasite’ Blu-ray, Digital & DVD Release Dates

Joon Ho Bong’s Parasite is releasing to Blu-ray, DVD, and On-Demand rental options on January 28, 2020. The Digital versions of the film will be available for purchase starting January 14, 2020.

On Blu-ray, Parasite is presented in 1080p at 2.39:1 widescreen aspect ratio. Audio is provided in Korean DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and English Dolby Digital 2.0. Subtitles are also provided in English.

The Blu-ray combo edition includes a Digital Copy. And, there is a bonus feature on the Blu-ray Disc with Q & A from director Joon Ho Bong presented in 1080 i/p.

Parasite “Gisaengchung” is a South Korean film starring Kang-ho Song, Sun-kyun Lee, and Yeo-jeong Jo. The story revolves around a family that schemes their way into the lives of an unknowing wealthy household.

The movie received a “Certified Fresh” sticker from Rotten Tomatoes.

On Blu-ray, Parasite is list-priced $34.99 (Blu-ray), $22.99 (DVD), and $14.99 (Digital HD). Order from Amazon