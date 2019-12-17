‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & Digital Release Dates Revealed

We’ve finally got the release dates for Terminator: Dark Fate! The film will first be available in digital formats on Jan. 14, followed by Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on Jan. 28, 2020.

The Blu-ray combo edition from Paramount includes a 1080p Blu-ray, 480p DVD, and code to redeem a Digital HD Copy, while the Ultra HD Blu-ray edition includes a 2160p 4k Blu-ray, 1080p Blu-ray, and Digital UHD copy.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray, Terminator: Dark Fate is presented in 2160p with HDR (Dolby Vision/HDR10) for improved color on 4k HDR TVs. English audio on both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1.

Bonus Features:

Deleted and Extended Scenes

A Legend Reforged

World Builders

Dam Busters: The Final Showdown

VFX Breakdown: The Dragonfly

Terminator: Dark Fate is priced $19.99 (Digital), $22.99 (Blu-ray), $29.99 (4k Blu-ray), and $17.99 (DVD). (Order from Amazon)

Best Buy also has a Limited Edition SteelBook (pictured below) priced $34.99.

Based on the characters created by James Cameron and set 20 years after Judgment Day, ‘Dark Fate’ takes place in Mexico where a new terminator model is hunting Sarah Connor. The movie was produced by James Cameron, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool, Love, Death, & Robots), and stars Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Mackenzie Davis.