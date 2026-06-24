Outlander – Season 8 Is Now Up For Pre-order On Blu-ray In Standard & Collector’s Editions

Outlander – Season Eight Blu-ray 4-disc Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Outlander – Season Eight is up for pre-order on Blu-ray Disc in a standard and Collector’s Edition, as well as DVD, from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. The disc editions are expected in stores on September 22, 2026.

Bonus features include 7 deleted scenes, blooper reel, and “Outlander” For All Time featurette.

On Blu-ray, episodes of Outlander are presented in 1080p (Full HD) at a 1.78:1 aspect ratio. As with previous seasons, audio is expected to be offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

Outlander – Season Eight is list priced $67.99 (Standard Edition) and $85.99 (Collector’s Edition). Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

The two editions follow the release of Outlander – Season Seven which also included a standard and Collector’s Edition.