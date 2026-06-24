The Devil Wears Prada 2 Release Dates On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

The Devil Wears Prada 2 (2026) Digital 4k UHD Prime Video

Disney has officially announced the release dates for The Devil Wears Prada 2 on disc and digital. The movie first arrives in digital formats including 4k UHD on June 30, 2026. Disc formats, including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD arrive on July 28, 2026.

Digital pre-orders of The Devil Wears Prada 2 are priced $29.99. Prime Video

Pre-orders for the discs are pending.

Special Features

AUDIO COMMENTARY BY DAVID FRANKEL, ALINE BROSH MCKENNA, AND MOLLY ROGERS – Watch the film with audio commentary by director David Frankel, writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and costume designer Molly Rogers.

Featurettes: Level Up: Updating the Icons: Join the cast, crew, and other notables as they look back on the iconic first film and its timelessness. Then see how the characters and their wardrobes have evolved for the sequel, and follow the shoot in New York. Inside the Fashion Closet: Sit down with the cast, filmmakers, and lead costume designer Molly Rogers as she talks about dressing Miranda, Andy, Emily, and Nigel. Discover their of-the-moment but timeless fashion looks that shine a spotlight on each of their personalities. Front-Row Access: Shooting in Italy: Join the cast, crew, and director David Frankel as he talks about the production in Italy and shooting during Milan’s fashion week. Hear how top design houses supported the production and how Runway’s own fashion show and concert was created. “Runway” Music Video by Lady Gaga and Doechii: Turn it up with Lady Gaga and Doechii in their music video for the movie’s new song, “Runway.”

GAG REEL – Check out the fun on set in these outtakes from the making of the movie.

Summary: Andy Sachs reunites with Miranda Priestly as they navigate their careers amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing.