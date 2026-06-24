Deal Alert: The Lord Of The Rings & The Hobbit Middle-Earth 4k Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Warner Bros.’ Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection with The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital is only $84.99 during Prime Day. That’s a 23% discount off the previous price of $109.99 and an even bigger price drop from the original MSRP of $209.99.

The Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection (first released in 2025) is a 30-disc box set that includes both the Theatrical and Extended versions of each movie, along with filmmaker commentaries on the Extended Blu-ray Discs.

Jump over to Amazon The Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection during Prime Day while supplies last.

The Hobbit Trilogy

An Unexpected Journey (Theatrical & Extended)

The Desolation of Smaug (Theatrical & Extended)

The Battle of the Five Armies (Theatrical & Extended)

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy

The Fellowship of the Ring (Theatrical & Extended)

The Two Towers (Theatrical & Extended)

The Return of the King (Theatrical & Extended)

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Description: This critically acclaimed epic trilogy follows the quest undertaken by the hobbit, Frodo Baggins, and his fellowship of companions to save Middle-earth by destroying the One Ring and defeating the evil forces of the Dark Lord Sauron. Then journey back to Middle-earth with an all-new adventure following Bilbo Baggins, who’s swept into an epic quest to reclaim the lost Dwarf Kingdom of Erebor from the fearsome dragon Smaug. Bilbo, along with the company of thirteen dwarves and the wizard Gandalf the Grey, encounter trolls, orcs, goblins, elves and the mysterious Gollum.

Read reviews of The Lord of the Rings Trilogy and The Hobbit Trilogy.