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50 First Dates, Hairspray, Hang ‘Em High, & More 4k Blu-rays Releasing Tuesday, June 23

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50 First Dates 4k UHD
Click 4k UHD
What Dreams May Come 4k UHD slipcover
A Simple Plan 4k UHD
Desperate Living 4k UHD flat
Slither 4k UHD SteelBook flat
They Grey 4k UHD slipcover
Hairspray 4k UHD Criterion

Want to know what’s new on 4k Blu-ray this week? On Tuesday, June 23th you can pick up 4k releases of 50 First Dates and Click from Sony, Hairspray from Criterion, Hang ‘Em High from Kino Lorber, and The Grey from Shout! Studios, to name several (see the full list below).

Some of last week’s releases included the Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection from 20th Century Studios, Eraser and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season One from Warner Bros., Scream 7 from Paramount, and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie from Universal.

Earlier this month the Steven Spielberg: The Spotlight Collection arrived from Universal featuring 8 signature films from the acclaimed director including JawsClose Encounters of the Third Kind, Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List, Saving Private Ryan, and War of the Worlds.

Also this month, Scream 4 released in 15th Anniversary standard and SteelBook editions from Lionsgate, The Patriot arrived in a limited SteelBook edition from Sony Pictures, The ‘Burbs released in 4k from Shout! Studios, and The Chronicles of Riddick hit stores in a standard edition from Arrow Video.

Coming soon this month is Jackie Chan’s Breakout Hits from Arrow Video featuring six films with various cuts on 4k Blu-ray. See the list of 4k disc releases this month with links to purchase.

New 4k Blu-ray Releases, June 2026

June 2, 2026

One Battle After Another 4k SteelBook
One Battle After Another (2025) 4k SteelBook Order on Amazon
  • 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW
  • Bubba Ho-Tep (2002) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW
  • Escape from L.A. (1996) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Walmart NEW
  • Five Easy Pieces (1970) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
  • Hoppers (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Walmart NEW
  • One Battle After Another (2025) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart NEW
  • The Flintstones (1994) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW
  • Wizard of Oz (1939) 4k Blu-ray repackage Warner Bros. Ent. Amazon NEW

June 9, 2026

Steven Spielberg- The Spotlight Collection 4k UHD BD Digital
Steven Spielberg: The Spotlight Collection 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Edition Buy on Amazon
  • Arcane: League of Legends – Season Two 4k UHD 3-discs Shout! Amazon NEW
  • Bowfinger (1999) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW
  • Dead Mountaineer’s Hotel (1979) 4k UHD Deaf Crocodile Films Amazon NEW
  • Narc (2002) 4k UHD/BD Arrow Video Amazon NEW
  • Notting Hill (1999) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW
  • Scream 4 (2011) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Lionsgate Amazon NEW
  • Scream 4 (2011) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Lionsgate Limited NEW
  • Steven Spielberg: The Spotlight Collection 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Collectible Edition Universal Amazon NEW
  • The ‘Burbs (1989) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Select Amazon NEW
  • The Cell (2000) 4k UHD/BD standard edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW
  • The Chronicles Of Riddick (2004) 4k UHD/BD (2-disc) Arrow Video Amazon NEW
  • The Patriot (2000) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW

June 16, 2026

Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital + extras Buy on Amazon
  • A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms – The Complete First Season HBO/Warner Bros. Amazon NEW HOT
  • Audition (1999) 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW
  • Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital + extras Amazon HOT!
  • Cloud Atlas (2012) 3-disc Limited Edition SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW
  • Day of the Dead (1985) 4-disc 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon HOT!
  • Eraser (1996) 4k UHD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon NEW
  • Eraser (1996) 4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon NEW
  • Hamilton (2020) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Sony Amazon NEW
  • Perfect Blue (1997) 4k UHD/BD 3-disc Collector’s Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW
  • Project A (1983) 88 Films Amazon NEW
  • Project A Part II (1987) 88 Films Amazon NEW
  • Scream 7 (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon NEW
  • Scream 7 (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Paramount Amazon HOT!
  • Scream 7 (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Edition Amazon Exclusive Paramount Amazon Exclusive NEW
  • The Arrival (1996) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Vestron Collector’s Series #40 Lionsgate Limited
  • The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Universal Amazon HOT!
  • The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW
  • The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collectible Tin Edition Universal Walmart Exclusive NEW
  • The Super Mario 2-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW
  • Them! (1954) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW
  • To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW
  • Warcraft (2016) 4k UHD/BDDigital 10th Anniv. SteelBook Amazon NEW

June 23, 2026

Hang ‘Em High 4k UHD
Hang ‘Em High (1968) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Buy on Amazon
  • 50 First Dates (2004) 4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • A Simple Plan (1998) 4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Click (2006) 4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Desperate Living (1977) 4k UHD/BD Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Hairspray (1988) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Hang ‘Em High (1968) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Slither (2006) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • The Grey (2011) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • The Nude Vampire (1970) Powerhouse Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • What Dreams May Come (1998) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

June 26, 2026

  • Bullet in the Head (1990) 4k UHD/BDx2 Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon UK NEW PRE-ORDER

June 29, 2026

  • Highlander (1986) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Studiocanal Amazon UK NEW PRE-ORDER

June 30, 2026

Jackie Chans Breakout Hits 4k UHD
  • Child’s Play (1988) 4k UHD/BDx2 Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Shout! Amazon Exclusive
  • Crime 101 (2026) 4k UHD Alliance Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Deathstalker Triple Feature Limited Edition SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Fire and Ice (1983) 4k SteelBook MVD pending
  • It Was Just an Accident (2025) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Jackie Chan’s Breakout Hits 10-disc 4k UHD plus extras Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Jackie Chan’s Breakout Hits 10-disc 4k Arrow Exclusive NEW PRE-ORDER
  • King Kong (1976) 50th Anniv. 4k UHD/BD/Digital TV & Theatrical Cuts Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Kiss of the Spider Woman (2025) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • MacArthur (1977) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber
  • Mortal Kombat Kollection 4k restorations of both films plus extras Arrow Video NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Repo Men (2010) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Sangster Directs Hammer (1970 – 1972) 7-disc set Severin Amazon
  • Super 8 (2011) Limited Edition 4k UHD/Digital SteelBook (Reprint) Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Repo Men (2010) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber
  • The Hunt for Red October (1990) 4k SteelBook Reprint Paramount Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • The Money Pit (1986) 40th Anniv. 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • They Will Kill You (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Wake in Fright (1971) 4k UHD Limited Edition Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

See last month’s 4k Blu-ray releases.

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